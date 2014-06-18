By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON, June 18
WASHINGTON, June 18 U.S. cable and fiber
Internet providers generally deliver the download speeds they
advertise, though not consistently, while DSL connections
increasingly fail to meet promised speeds, the Federal
Communications Commission said on Wednesday.
The agency has been testing download and upload speeds of
top Internet service providers (ISPs) yearly since 2011, but
this year for the first time also assessed how likely consumers
were to get speeds as advertised.
The report found Cablevision and Verizon Fiber to be two
providers to deliver faster-than-promised download speeds to 80
percent of consumers 80 percent of the time, with Comcast and
Frontier Fiber delivering just short of promised speeds.
Windstream, Verizon DSL and Frontier DSL delivered download
speeds less than 60 percent of what they promised to 80 percent
of consumers 80 percent of the time. AT&T and Cox performed at
about 80 percent speed consistency.
The results of cable and fiber ISPs improved on average from
2013, when the FCC found they largely delivered on the promised
speeds, with Quest/CenturyLink showing a 16 percent improvement.
DSL connectivity has begun lagging behind, with Verizon DSL
showing the only result that was worse than last year.
FCC senior officials said they could not determine whether
that was because DSL was lagging in capacity or investments in
upgrades or because DSL providers overpromised.
The FCC planned to write to the CEOs of laggard companies,
demanding explanations and improvements, FCC officials said,
though they did not name specific companies.
Broadly, nearly all Verizon Fiber, Cablevision and
ViaSat/Exede customers received faster-than-advertised speeds,
while Comcast, Frontier Fiber, Time Warner Cable and Cox
delivered more than 90 percent of the speed to almost all their
customers.
Conducting the speed tests, the FCC also discovered serious
web traffic congestion at certain points where networks
interconnect. The agency is working on tools to measure and
analyze how such congestion may affect consumers but planned to
make the raw data public on Wednesday, FCC officials said.
Consumers have complained to the FCC about slower download
speeds with popular video streaming by Netflix.
The FCC last week said it will review closely held
agreements between Netflix, Comcast, Verizon and other content
and Internet companies to see whether they play a role. Netflix
and ISPs have accused each other of causing a slowdown in
Internet speeds by the way they route traffic.
The regulators are also collecting comments until Sept. 10
on new proposed rules that would regulate how ISPs manage the
traffic crossing their networks, though the FCC has in the past
only regulated "net neutrality" on the part of the network that
goes from the Internet service providers to the consumer, and
has not delved into what happens before that.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by David Gregorio)