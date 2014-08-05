By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Aug 5 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Tuesday proposed changing the
definition of high-speed Internet to require download speeds of
10 megabits per second (Mbps) or higher to qualify as broadband.
The commission currently defines broadband, or high-speed
Internet, as 4 Mbps download speed and 1 Mbps upload speed. The
agency will seek public comment on whether those threshold
connection speeds should be increased.
In a "notice of inquiry" released on Tuesday, the FCC
suggested that download speeds might need to be 10 Mbps to
qualify as broadband and asked whether the minimum upload speed
rate should also be higher.
U.S. consumers are increasingly using the Web to stream
music and videos, or for interactive services and applications,
that continue to demand faster speeds. For instance, the popular
service Netflix Inc recommends a 5 Mbps Internet
connection speed to stream video in high definition.
The FCC has the authority to regulate Internet service
providers (ISPs) such as Verizon Communications Inc,
Comcast Corp and AT&T Inc as it oversees the
roll-out of broadband services to all Americans "in a reasonable
and timely fashion" directed by the U.S. telecommunications law.
The FCC's annual reviews have found that a notable portion
of the U.S. population, particularly in rural areas, lacks
access to high-speed Internet.
A higher speed threshold for broadband, if adopted, could
mean an even smaller part of the U.S. population is deemed as
having access to broadband Internet. It could also reduce the
areas of the country where the FCC considers high-speed Internet
to be available.
In its latest report on progress in broadband deployment, in
2012, the FCC found that 19 million, or 6 percent, of Americans
lacked access to fixed broadband service. In rural areas, the
FCC found one-fourth of the population without access to such
high-speed Internet.
The agency will now collect comments on a potential change
of broadband definition for 45 days as it prepares a new
Broadband Progress Report, an FCC official said.
