By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON, Sept 19
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Two Senate Democrats want to
force U.S. companies to pay an exit tax on any profits held
overseas if the companies decide to reincorporate abroad to cut
their tax bills, the latest in a slew of proposals to stem such
"inversion" deals.
Senators Sherrod Brown and Dick Durbin on Friday released
details of a bill that would require foreign earnings that have
not been repatriated, or brought into the United States, to be
taxed as income at the point when a U.S. company inverts.
Democratic lawmakers want to take immediate steps to slow or
stop a wave of inversions that threaten to undermine the U.S.
corporate tax base. In these deals, a U.S. company typically
buys a foreign rival, then locates the tax domicile of the
combined entities abroad to escape higher U.S. taxes.
"Everyone knows that before you leave a restaurant you have
to settle your tab," Brown, of Ohio, said in a statement.
"Corporations shouldn't get to play by different rules."
He previously called for consumers to steer clear of Burger
King Worldwide after it said it would move its tax base
to Canada as part of a deal to buy coffee-and-donut chain Tim
Hortons. Brown said hamburger customers should instead
frequent Wendy's or White Castle, both based in Ohio.
Businesses say the inversion deals help them pay the least
taxes possible, which investors expect. They also say U.S. taxes
are inordinately high compared with rates in many other
countries, particularly for profits earned overseas.
Republicans want to address the problem through broad
corporate tax reform that lowers rates. But many Democrats want
to act sooner. Proposals range from making it more difficult to
invert to blocking certain tactics foreign companies use to
reduce U.S. taxes.
Foreign profits earned by U.S.-based companies are not taxed
in the United States until they are repatriated, so many
companies hold cash and invest overseas to avoid those taxes.
Lawmakers have bemoaned this trend, which they say "traps"
cash abroad. Brown's plan gets at both issues by taxing those
foreign earnings when a company inverts.
Citizens for Tax Justice, a lobby group that has floated a
similar idea, said individuals pay an "exit" tax on unrealized
capital gains if they renounce their U.S. citizenship.
The inversion plan is similar and would remove a
"significant incentive" for companies to move abroad, the group
argued in a paper earlier this month.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Dan Grebler)