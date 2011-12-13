Dec 13 A few months ago Yves Colon and his wife
Melissa had a number of retirement accounts from previous jobs
scattered among different financial institutions, and only a
vague idea of what to do with them.
"We really didn't have a sensible, diversified investment
strategy," says Yves, 59, who teaches journalism at the
University of Miami. "Even though we follow the markets
casually and have done some investing, we weren't giving our
money the oversight it really needed."
When they started searching for an adviser to manage their
mid-six figure account, they learned that charges of 1.5
percent -- about $7,000 per year -- weren't unusual.
The good news for people like the Colons is that there are
less expensive solutions out there, even as investors
transition away from commission-driven advice to fee-only, or
fee-based approaches.
More advisers than ever are now following some sort of
fee-driven approach in which investors pay for the advice and
management they get directly, instead of having those fees
hidden in higher investment costs that show up as commissions.
Fee-only advice is generally considered to be a more
conflict-free approach, and individual investors are starting
to appreciate that.
From 2007 through 2010, when the Dow Jones Industrial
Average dropped a total of 17 percent, the average adviser's
assets in fee-based accounts rose 24 percent, according to
PriceMetrix.
But, as the Colons, discovered, those fees can be hefty,
and, paradoxically, the less money you have to manage, the more
it can cost you. In the world of investment management, size
matters. "Larger accounts are usually more cost effective for
advisers than smaller ones," says Patrick Kennedy, co-founder
of PriceMetrix. "It's kind of like the financial services
equivalent of getting a volume discount."
Indeed, half of portfolios in the $250,000 to $500,000
range pay annual fees of 1.5 percent or more, and one-quarter
of them pay annual fees that exceed 1.75 percent, according to
PriceMetrix. Those with $1 million-plus accounts fork over a
much tamer 0.92 percent. On average, expect to pay fees of 1.32
percent of assets under management.
Now, a growing group of financial advisers are coming up
with ways to charge half (or less) the amount of the industry
average with flat fees. By doing so, they say they can shave
$1,000 or more in charges a year for every $100,000 in the
portfolio. Their services appeal to those who don't quite fit
into the high-net-worth category, but who want complete
oversight rather than just investment and allocation
recommendations. An annual fee typically covers setting up the
portfolio, phone consultations with an investment manager at
least once a year, the cost of executing trades and periodic
rebalancing.
The firm the Colons chose, Flat Fee Portfolios, is part of
MACRO Consulting Group, a New Jersey investment advisory and
financial planning firm. The service, which includes
semi-annual phone reviews by a manager assigned to the account,
costs a flat fee of $199 a month. As a result, the Colons now
pay a shade less than 0.5 percent a year for investment
management fees.
Accounts of less than $250,000, which pay $129 a month, get
a pared down version of the higher-priced service.
Another low-cost firm, Troy, Michigan-based Portfolio
Solutions, charges 0.25 percent of assets to assemble and
manage a portfolio of index-based exchange traded funds and
mutual funds. There's a minimum annual charge of $2,500 per
household, and the firm doesn't accept accounts of less than
$500,000.
Another way to keep advisory costs low is to pay by the
hour for just the advice you need. The Garrett Planning Network
in Shawnee Mission, Kansas provides referrals to advisers who
charge hourly rates. Consider an hourly plan if your finances
aren't especially complicated, says Kent Grealish, partner at
Quacera in San Bruno, California and a member of the national
329-member network.
Grealish, a former stockbroker with 38 years of experience,
pegs the initial cost to set up a simple investment plan at
around $2,400, based on his rate of $240 an hour. That comes to
just under 1 percent for a $250,000 account. In subsequent
years, when he needs to put in less time, the charge typically
falls to $480 to $720.
"My clients only pay for the work I put in, not by how much
they have in the account," says Grealish. "That makes a lot
more financial sense for most people than the traditional
assets under management model."
While most discount brokerage firms offer investment
management services, their charges vary widely. With Fidelity
Personalized Portfolios service, fees start at 1.5 percent on
the first $500,000 in assets, and the service requires an
investment minimum of $200,000. Vanguard charges 0.70 percent
of assets on the first $1 million, but has a $500,000 minimum
and $4,500 minimum annual charge. And if a discount brokerage
firm has its own brand of mutual funds or ETFs, it's likely
those offerings will figure prominently in their
recommendations says Justin Nichols, manager of operations at
Garrett.
Even if published fees appear high at first glance, there
is often room for negotiating discounts, says Kennedy,
especially if it's likely you'll be adding money to the account
over time or are in a position to help build business through
referrals. (Vanguard doesn't discount its published fees for
investment management, according to a spokesperson. Fidelity
has no official policy on negotiating published rates on an
individual basis, but says part of the fee is credited to the
account if the portfolio holds Fidelity funds or any of the
funds in the firm's brokerage network.)
People with $25,000 to $100,000 accounts who want
investment management have a more limited menu of options to
choose from. One of them, E*Trade's Managed Investment
Portfolios, has an investment minimum of $25,000 and cost 0.75
percent of assets a year for amounts up to $100,000. Another
smaller investor option, MarketRiders Managed IRA program,
charges an annual flat fee of $495 and uses index ETFs and
mutual funds to implement its recommendations.
Of course, fees are just one thing to consider when
choosing an advisory firm. Lower-cost services focus almost
exclusively on investment management and may include automated
programs, so they tend to work best for people who don't need
lots of hand holding and have low-touch, simple financial
situations.
"One of my clients who used to pay $12,000 a year for
investment management told me he missed getting calls from his
adviser every couple of weeks," Grealish says. "This guy was
paying thousands of dollars for a lot of telephone calls he
really didn't need."
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.
(Editing by Linda Stern and Beth Gladstone)