Dec 12 I can't say it's been a great year for
investing books. It's been hard enough to keep up with the
gyrating stock market and European crisis. Fortunately, there
are a handful of books that manage to tell good stories or give
you timeless advice. Here are my picks:
1. "Get Your Act Together. The Big Shift: Navigating the
New Stage Beyond Midlife" by Marc Freedman
If you're hitting the sweet spot between middle age and
retirement, you need to read this book. Freedman is a master at
defining what could be done to make your life meaningful while
living the best part of your life.
"Our culture needs to do more to send signals about this
emerging period, marking its existence and establishing a
vision for it," he writes.
This is also useful for those searching for a working
ecology between work and life.
2. "Global Gloom. Boomerang" by Michael Lewis
If you can get past Lewis's strange fixation on German
scatology, there are some amusing and tragic vignettes of
investors in Iceland, Ireland, Greece and the U.S.
A follow-up to his "Big Short," the book explores the
delusion that anyone could become a successful investment
banker or real estate mogul.
So why did Icelandic fisherman start speculating in
currency markets and conservative German banks start to load up
on junk mortgage debt? All of these crazy moves made sense at
the time, even though everyone eventually got burned.
Over-confidence will cook the goose every time.
This multi-layered allegory for the 2008 meltdown is an
enlightening read.
3. "Income Investing. Bonds: The Unbeaten Path to Secure
Investment Growth" by Hildy and Stan Richelson
For years, it's made sense for income investors to look at
individual bonds as a means of boosting cash flow. With yields
at record lows this year, you had to be creative. The
Richelsons present a diversified approach and tell you
everything you need to know in this second edition of a book
they originally published in 2007. There's absolutely nothing
sexy about the Richelson's strategies, yet you can use their
wisdom to protect your portfolio in turbulent markets.
4. "Smart Portfolios. The Smartest Portfolio You'll Ever
Own" by Daniel Solin
Building on his other "Smartest" money books, Solin lays
out sensible ways of constructing safe portfolios that are
customized to where you are in life.
As with his other advice, Solin favors low-cost, passive
portfolios that are diversified and tempered for risk.
5. "Easy Economics. Grand Pursuit" by Sylvia Nasar
It's hard to love a book about economics, so Nasar, the
celebrated author of "A Beautiful Mind," tells the story of the
most influential economists of the past 200 years or so.
Although she curiously doesn't start with Adam Smith, there
are rich portraits of leading lights such as Keynes, Hayek,
Friedman and Sen and lesser-known thinkers such as Mayhew and
Beatrice Webb.
If you've always been stymied by the subject, this is a
graceful narrative that will give you a full perspective on
today's money woes.
By the way, these books make excellent holiday gifts. Enjoy
and prosper!
