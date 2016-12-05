NEW YORK Dec 5 Investors are rushing to get out
of a top exchange-traded note before it stops trading publicly,
and those who fail to find a buyer may be stuck for years in a
widely misunderstood product.
Credit Suisse's $1.1 billion VelocityShares 3x Long
Crude Oil ETN (UWTI) is poised on Thursday to become
the largest-ever note to be delisted from U.S. exchanges.
Investors hold $22 billion of U.S. ETNs which, like debt,
constitute a pledge by an issuer. Payouts are based on the
performance of the underlying asset, but the notes do not "hold"
those assets, unlike ETFs to which they are often compared.
UWTI is widely used by mom-and-pop investors, many of whom
are unaware of these differences and may find out too late,
analysts said.
Banks, under regulatory pressure to cut risk since the
financial crisis, have been issuing fewer ETNs and delisting
existing ones to focus on their core businesses.
It is rare for a delisting to come without a new redemption
option for investors who retain the product. Credit Suisse's
move may make investors wary of ETNs.
"The benefits of ETNs, in most segments of the market, are
not that great," said Michael Iachini, managing director of
mutual fund and exchange traded fund (ETF) research at Charles
Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. "It's not a great
loss."
Upon delisting, ETF holders are typically paid out in cash
while ETN holders are at the mercy of the issuer.
After that, investors looking to sell would be forced to
find a buyer "over-the-counter," where investors are not
guaranteed anything close to what the notes are worth.
Several traders and analysts expect Credit Suisse to
announce plans to effectively redeem the remaining notes for
cash, but the bank has not said whether it would do so.
Over the last decade, 89 ETNs have closed out of a total of
nearly 300 issued, according to fund researcher Morningstar Inc
. The largest closure was last year, when Royal Bank of
Scotland Plc ended its stock-tracking $478 million U.S.
Large Cap Trendpilot ETN.
Investors pulled nearly $675 million from UWTI in the two
weeks through last Wednesday, according to fund researcher
Thomson Reuters Lipper. The march toward their delisting has
occurred despite a massive run-up in oil prices which has
boosted the ETN's price.
Credit Suisse said in a Nov. 16 statement it would delist
the ETN to better align "its product suite with its broader
strategic growth plans."
Investors hold UWTI for six days, on average, according to
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. Those who do not sell
UWTI this week could be forced to hold the notes for years since
they do not officially expire until February 2032.
Credit Suisse, which in 2014 said it would wind down its
commodities trading, declined to comment on plans for the ETN.
VelocityShares, a Janus Capital Group Inc unit that
provides services for the notes, also declined to comment.
Investors can book huge profits during oil price volatility,
such as when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) agreed last week to curb crude production in a
bid to support prices. Prices soared.
UWTI, which promises to multiply the return of an oil
futures index by three, leapt 25 percent on Wednesday alone.
A smaller related ETN, the $222 million VelocityShares 3x
Inverse Crude Oil ETN, is also delisting Thursday. The
notes actually attracted $60.2 million in the latest week,
Lipper said.
Yet "leveraged" ETNs' volatile results have led to
disappointments. Brokers have been sanctioned for selling the
products to retail investors for whom they were not suitable.
Credit Suisse was sued by investors who owned a leveraged
ETN after new issuances of the notes were suspended. A federal
appeals court in 2014 ruled in favor of Credit Suisse, saying no
reasonable investor could have read its disclosures without
understanding the notes' risk.
Institutions account for only 16 percent of the funds'
owners, according to a Deutsche Bank analysis. TD Ameritrade Inc
, a retail-focused broker, said UWTI was among the most
popular securities traded by millennials last year.
Issuers are not always willing to help after a fund is
delisted, said Mariana Bush, head of closed-end fund and
exchange-traded product research at Wells Fargo Advisors
, who has helped financial advisers at the bank liquidate
positions in delisted ETNs.
"It was a nightmare," she said. "Investors should be aware
of it and should try to think about an exit strategy."
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by
Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Megan Davies and Richard Chang)