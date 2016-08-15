(Repeats Aug 14 item with no changes)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Aug 14 Several of this year's
top-performing bond funds are sticking with high-yield "junk"
bonds, convinced that a global hunt for returns will keep the
speculative-grade U.S. corporate debt on course for its best
year since the financial crisis.
With major central banks' money-printing and near-zero
policy rates keeping government bond yields low or even
negative, investors have been piling into riskier U.S. corporate
bonds, lifting prices by almost 18 percent since February.
(Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2bcRnwQ )
Managers of those best-performing funds told Reuters they
expected the higher returns to keep outweighing concerns about
the rate of bond defaults, which hit a six-year high of 5.1
percent last month. (Graphic:tmsnrt.rs/2aL5Jb8)
In the energy sector, more than one in seven bonds have gone
into default, according to Fitch Ratings. A 70 percent recovery
in U.S. crude prices since February, however, has helped ease
the concerns about the sector's health.
"There is a lot more room to run for high-yield," said Ford
O'Neil, manager of the $25.2 billion Fidelity Total Bond Fund
. He said the fund had about 18 percent of its assets
in speculative-grade securities, with about half of that in
high-yield corporate bonds.
So far the upswing has delivered a total return of over 13
percent this year, according to Barclays data, but not everyone
is convinced it will continue.
The rally "feels very, very long in the tooth," said Keith
Berlin, director of global fixed income and credit at investment
advisory firm Fund Evaluation Group.
Average junk bond prices have risen to 98.52 cents on the
dollar as of Thursday from a 6-1/2- year low of 83.82 cents
touched on Feb. 11. At 6.48 percent, average yields are nearly a
third below long-term average of around 9.35 percent, according
to Barclays data.
Bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co, Pimco, which
oversees $1.5 trillion in assets, has been reducing junk bonds
to "neutral" positions after their huge run.
Yet managers of bond funds at Loomis Sayles and Wells Fargo,
along with Fidelity, offered several reasons why high-yield
bonds remained attractive.
Steady U.S. economic growth is one factor supporting the
bonds, they said, even with one Federal Reserve interest rate
rise factored in.
As of Thursday, those funds have beaten at least 95 percent
of their peers, according to Morningstar.
PIPELINES AND BANKS
Fidelity's O'Neil said the fund held junk bonds from all
sectors, but was particularly bullish on oil pipeline companies
and financials. He said pipelines were less sensitive to swings
in oil and gas prices, while tougher capital requirements had
made banks safer.
O'Neil said he expected high-yield market as a whole to rise
by further mid-to-high single percentage digits over the next 12
months.
The fund managers said that despite the narrowing spreads
over safe-haven U.S. government debt and investment-grade
corporate bonds to their tightest in roughly a year, junk bonds
still offered considerably more than less risky assets.
"It's all about trying to capture yield wherever you can in
a low-yield or even negative-yield global environment," said
Peter Palfrey, manager of the roughly $6 billion Loomis Sayles
Core Plus Bond Fund about global appetite for
high-yield securities.
As of Thursday U.S. high-yield corporate bonds offered more
than 5 percentage points above the average yield on U.S.
Treasuries of around 1.24 percent, and about 368 basis points
over the yields on investment-grade corporate debt.
Palfrey said his fund had about 17 percent of its assets
invested in high yield corporate bonds compared to an average of
11-12 percent over the past decade. While the fund was selling
some high-yield bonds to realize gains, it was also buying
newly-issued junk debt, he said.
He said expectations that oil prices have bottomed out and
would top $50 a barrel within a year made the fund bullish on
energy exploration and production companies.
Ashok Bhatia, manager of the roughly $510 million Wells
Fargo Core Plus Bond Fund, said the fund had trimmed
its bets on U.S. high-yield bonds from a peak of 19 percent to
about 12-13 percent, but that was still overweight relative to
its benchmark. Bhatia said he would look to increase exposure if
prices cooled.
All told, "The total return for high-yield this year will
probably be one of, if not the, best years for high-yield since
the crisis," Bhatia said.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Tomasz Janowski)