By David Randall
| NEW YORK, Sept 26
small-cap stocks have taken in the last few months, you could be
forgiven for thinking they've fallen completely out of favor
with investors.
Not so, at least not among a group of fund managers with the
flexibility to buy shares of companies of all sizes and who
don't see the small-cap selloff as a canary in the coal mine
signaling something more dire in store for U.S. stocks, as was
the case when small-company stocks fell ahead of the 2008
financial crisis.
Multi-cap funds, whose mandates allow them to invest in
companies of any size, have been increasing their stakes in
small companies as the Russell 2000 falls, according to
data from fund tracker Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. The
average multi-cap fund now holds about 18 percent of its
portfolio in small companies, a gain of one percentage point
from the end of 2013 despite a 3 percent drop in the Russell
2000 since then.
Small-cap stocks are defined as those with market
capitalizations of less than $3 billion.
Fund managers say that they see the sell-off, triggered by
concerns that small-company stocks are expensive compared with
those of larger companies and are poised to fall once the U.S.
Federal Reserve ends its bond-buying stimulus program and
interest rates rise, as a buying opportunity.
"In the small-cap carnage we've found many investments that
to us look unduly penalized," said Connor Browne, a portfolio
manager of the $1 billion Thornburg Value fund.
The fund increased the size of its small-cap holdings this
year for the first time since 2011, Browne said. He said he has
added companies such as Phibro Animal Health Corp,
whose shares are up 31 percent since the company went public in
April.
The steep selloff in small-company stocks has led some
investors to worry that the end of the bull market that began in
2009 may be approaching. Larger companies are outperforming
smaller ones this year after years of small-cap dominance. The
Russell 2000 has doubled over the last five years, compared with
an 89 percent gain in the S&P 500.
Yet there is little hard evidence that a drop in small caps
portends a larger market decline.
Since 1980, larger companies performed better than smaller
ones during the last six months of a bull market a little more
than half the time, according to Sam Stovall, chief equity
strategist at S&P/Capital IQ. So, as a signal, that's not much
better than 50-50.
The decline in small-cap stocks is not a sign of a coming
bear market, but a shift in investor behavior, Dan Greenhaus, an
analyst at BTIG Research, wrote in a recent note to clients.
"We've seen a shift from lower quality stocks into higher
quality stocks, higher beta into lower beta, and growth into
value," he wrote, but not a shift away from stocks in general.
Even with the recent drop, small caps still look more
expensive than larger ones. The Russell 2000 trades at a forward
price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2, according to Birinyi
Associates, compared with a P/E of 16.8 for the larger S&P 500.
Craig Hodges, a portfolio manager of the $545 million Hodges
Fund, said that stretched valuations for small company
stocks caused him cut his allocation to small-caps earlier this
year to the lowest level in the history of his fund. But the
selloff has prompted him to wade back in.
"On my shopping list are a bunch of small-cap names because
that's where I'm seeing more opportunities in the short run,"
Hodges said.
He said he has recently purchased energy companies that have
been hit by the drop in the price of oil and restaurant and
apparel companies whose shares have fallen on concerns about
declines in consumer spending.
Other fund managers are identifying small caps to buy should
the market continue to drop.
Robert McIver, a portfolio manager of the $5.7 billion
Jensen Quality Growth fund, said he has been looking
at high-quality small-cap consumer and healthcare companies with
strong balance sheets because he expects the broad stock market
to continue to pull back over the last quarter of the year.
"I'm not a bear by any means, but we think investors need to
be more discriminating," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Leslie Adler)