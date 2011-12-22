Dec 22 In every year, there are a host of
surprises that come along like earthquakes: They are nearly
impossible to predict.
Who would have thought that Congress would be at
loggerheads over raising its debt ceiling or that Standard &
Poor's would cut the credit rating on U.S. Treasuries? On top
of that, who would have then foreseen that U.S. paper would
still be regarded as a global safe haven, gold would tumble and
interest rates would continue to fall?
We can be thankful that more didn't go wrong with the
global economy, although things could certainly go haywire next
year. Here are some things that surprised me personally and
professionally this year and may flummox us in the next 12
months.
1.Healthcare reform is on track, maybe. Despite all of the
dire predictions, the Affordable Care Act, also derisively
known as "Obamacare," managed to provide insurance for 2.5
million young adults in 2011, according to the Department of
Health and Human Services. That's a good start for an ambitious
program.
But hold your applause. The U.S. Supreme Court has
scheduled oral arguments for the constitutionality of the law
in 2012, particularly its mandate for the uninsured to buy
coverage. Many economists say that without the mandate the plan
will fail, so anything could happen. I hope it survives and
Congress expands it to cover more people at a lower cost.
2. You can negotiate on big healthcare bills. This was a
huge surprise to me this year. Due to two health emergencies,
my family had some sizable out-of-pocket bills this year - more
than $6,000. With a large deductible and virtually no coverage
for doctor's visits and out-of-hospital tests, we asked our
local hospitals for help in reducing the cost of our care. They
exceeded my expectations and I was grateful.
Are healthcare providers more accommodating to the
under-insured in the wake of the Affordable Care Act? I'm not
sure, although it doesn't hurt that the Department of Health
and Human Services is using their bully pulpit to monitor
health insurance premium increases. More needs to be done, of
course, and there are still about 40 million American
uninsured. So the Supreme Court ruling looms large.
3. Patronizing local merchants still makes sense. Don't get
me wrong. I love online shopping. I can find things online that
I can't find in the stores and at a competitive price. I'm a
big fan of Cyber Monday. I also like the free shipping and
energy efficiency of the transaction. I hate malls.
But cybershopping is soulless. It's hard to find a human
being to talk to online. Yet you can still shop local and save
money. My family, for example, patronizes a local cooking store
and we got to know the proprietor, who did little things like
recommend gifts, provide discounts and get us her cooking class
schedule ahead of its publishing date. The human touch still
matters, especially when merchants know your name and try to
personally meet your needs. Shopping local also supports your
community.
4. Financial reform can and will work. This may be the
biggest surprise of all for anyone who invests. If you knew
exactly what middlemen were taking from your retirement fund,
you would demand that your employer switch into low-cost index
funds.
If your broker-advisers had to adhere to the pro-investor
fiduciary model, they will be legally compelled to act in your
best interests and not sell you junk that only earns them an
obese commission. Both ideas favor disclosure and investor
protection and are the subject of much-overdue pending rules
from the U.S. Department of Labor and Securities and Exchange
Commission.
A third leg of financial reform is the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau, which seeks to provide plain-language
disclosure and protection in credit and mortgages. Wall Street
and the financial services industry abhor the very idea of
these new safeguards, even though they were key pieces of the
Dodd-Frank financial reform law passed more than two years
ago.
The money trust is pulling out all stops and has fielded an
army of lobbyists to destroy these provisions. Although this
law was far from perfect and will not stamp out all financial
chicanery, we can be thankful that it's still struggling to be
born. We need to give it an extra push. Let your congressmen
know how you feel.
What's going to happen next year? Roll the dice. You can
never easily predict the future, but you can sure save for it.
In any case, I wish you peace, prosperity and good health.
---
The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Beth Gladstone)