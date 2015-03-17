WASHINGTON, March 17 President Barack Obama will promote U.S. business investment programs to executives from Google, BMW and other international companies on Monday at an administration-led summit to boost job creation in the United States.

The Obama administration has been convening foreign delegates, investors and executives at its annual SelectUSA Investment Summit since 2011.

This year's summit is designed to connect investors with local, state and regional economic development organizations, the White House said in a statement.

More than 2,600 people from nearly 80 countries are expected to attend, including Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google, and David Rubenstein, co-chief executive of the Carlyle Group , the White House said.

