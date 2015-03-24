WASHINGTON, March 24 Dalian Wanda Group, China's biggest commercial real estate conglomerate, is negotiating several acquisitions within the U.S. entertainment sector, Chairman Wang Jianlin said on Tuesday in a videotaped address to the SelectUSA summit.

"I believe it is the right choice to invest in the United States," he said, according to subtitles accompanying his address. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Jason Lange; Editing by Bill Trott)