(Corrects paragraph 10 to insert dropped word "time")
By Suzanne Barlyn and Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, July 1 Two years after New York
socialite Brooke Astor died in 2007, her son, Anthony Marshall,
was convicted of bilking her of millions of dollars. The heiress
suffered from dementia, and did not know that her son, charged
with her care, was paying himself exorbitant amounts from her
assets.
The Astor story is surprisingly common: a growing number of
Americans suffer from Alzheimer's or another form of dementia,
and a sizeable percentage of those patients will fall victim to
scams.
U.S. states are now looking to provide more protection for
elderly investors. Three states, most recently Missouri, have
enacted laws that allow retail brokers to help curb scams
against people with dementia.
The measures, under consideration in other states as well,
give brokerages the authority to prevent older clients from
transferring money to other people, at least temporarily, if a
wealth manager believes his or her customer may have dementia
and may be unknowingly being conned.
More than five million Americans over the age of 65 have
Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, according
to the Chicago-based Alzheimer's Association. That represents
about 1.5 percent of the U.S. population, and could balloon to
7.1 million by 2025.
These victims can become easy marks for con artists and
unscrupulous family members. U.S. seniors lose as much as $2.6
billion per year to financial exploitation, according to the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a
brokerage trade group.
A 2011 study by the U.K-based Alzheimer's Society found that
almost two-thirds of caregivers for Alzheimer's patients said
people they were looking after had been approached by
"unscrupulous cold callers or salespeople" and 15 percent had
been subject to some kind of financial abuse.
More than half of all senior financial exploitation is
perpetrated by friends, family members or caregivers, according
to brokerage industry trade group SIFMA. The abuse is often
difficult to spot. But requests for large, "questionable" sums
of money are often a sign, the group says.
"It's a big problem and it will get bigger," said Lynne
Egan, Montana's deputy securities commissioner, who heads a
committee of state securities regulators drafting model laws for
legislatures on this matter.
ASTOR'S GRANDSON
Philip Marshall, Anthony's son and Astor's grandson, told
Reuters that laws like the ones being passed in Missouri could
have helped protect his grandmother. The younger Marshall, a
professor of historic preservation at Roger Williams University
in Bristol, Rhode Island, recently went on sabbatical to spend
more time working on elder protection issues.
He testified in front of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and a Senate special committee on aging this year to
urge regulators and financial firms to use big data and
analytics to chart the financial patterns of vulnerable clients.
Using big data could help could highlight irregularities that
may be linked to a scam or abuse.
Brooke Astor was an heir to the fortune the Astor family
began accumulating in the 18th century from trading furs and
investing in New York real estate. She died in 2007, aged 105,
with a nearly $200 million estate, most of which was dedicated
to philanthropy. Her son exploited part of her estate intended
for Astor's personal expenses, including paying himself almost
$1 million for managing her affairs in 2006, a jury found.
"My grandmother would never want to be known as one of
America's most famous cases of elder abuse," Philip Marshall
said in his Senate special committee testimony in February. But
her circumstances in promoting the debate on elder abuse may be
her "greatest, most lasting legacy," he added.
Some with reservations about these laws fear that the
government could empower wealth managers to halt legitimate
transactions, keeping elderly people from their money.
"Always, the best solution is going to be stiff penalties
and jail time for people who perpetuate fraud and to try not to
do anything that is going to burden the legitimate playing field
with government red tape," said Gerry Scimeca, a spokesman for
the 60 Plus Association, an elderly rights group that promotes
less government involvement in senior issues. Nonetheless,
states should be free to experiment, Scimeca said.
HAMSTRUNG WITHOUT THE LAW
Missouri on June 12 became the third state to enact a law to
protect senior citizens against these scams, following similar
efforts in Washington and Delaware. A committee of The North
American Securities Administrators Association, the group that
Montana's Egan works with, is developing model legislation and
regulations for states to consider.
But finalizing the rules can still be a long way off. Once
complete, it will take at least two years for all states to
consider because of their legislative schedules, Egan said.
Missouri's law, effective in August, requires brokerages not
only to report suspected abuse to state agencies, but allows
them to delay withdrawals and wire transfers for up to 10
business days. The broker may also alert family members.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's
industry-funded watchdog, is also developing guidance on the
issue, with input from the SEC, said FINRA chairman and chief
executive Richard Ketchum, at the 2015 Reuters Wealth Management
Summit [ID: L1N0YW1TV]. Brokerages want clarity from FINRA
because of rules that require them to move ahead when customers
make a transaction.
Roughly half of U.S. states have laws that require employees
of financial institutions like banks and credit unions to alert
state agencies when they suspect an elder customer is being
financially exploited, according to the National Adult
Protective Services Association. But not all of them extend to
retail brokerage employees or allow the institution to delay
withdrawals.
Protecting people with dementia from financial predators is
difficult. The disease is slow moving and advances in fits and
starts - its victims can have long periods of lucidity followed
by bouts of forgetfulness and confusion.
A diagnosis typically requires in-depth testing, including
everything from a thorough medical history to physical and
neurological exams, as well as blood tests to rule out other
symptoms, according to the Alzheimer's Association. It is hard
for brokers to determine when a client is lucid or forgetful, or
when the disease has advanced beyond the point of no return.
Brokerages are often hamstrung by the problem. Calling
concerned family members to question a client's instructions may
violate laws about protecting privacy along with rules that
require processing transactions on time, industry compliance
professionals said. But following the client's instructions can
lead the customer to fall victim to a con or abusive caretaker,
industry leaders have said.
Without the new laws, brokers could face lawsuits and
enforcement cases for taking action or honoring the
transaction. "We will be sued on both counts," said Ronald
Long, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Elder Client
Initiatives for Wells Fargo Advisors. For example, one brokerage
was sued for honoring a transaction in which an elderly client
gave a large sum of money to a friend and died three days later,
Long said, declining to name the firm.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Elizabeth Dilts in New York;
Editing by Dan Wilchins and John Pickering)