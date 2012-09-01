UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 A Soviet-era military training jet crashed and burst into flames during an air show in Iowa on Saturday, killing the pilot in an accident that occurred near a busy interstate highway, authorities said.
Corporal Jacob Pries of the Davenport Police Department said the accident involving the L-39 jet, developed in the former Czechoslovakia in the late 1960s, occurred about 1:30 p.m. during the annual Quad-City Air Show.
The jet was flying in formation shortly before it crashed alongside the I-80 highway. It plowed into a field near the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center in northern Davenport, Fries said.
There were no injuries or reports of any damage on the ground, Fries added.
He said the cause of the crash was under investigation and the pilot's name was being withheld pending notification of his family.
(Reporting By Tom Brown; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources