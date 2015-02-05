NEW YORK Feb 5 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
on Thursday started clearing the site of a train
derailment in a remote location north of Dubuque, Iowa, that
spilled ethanol from carriages and set three cars on fire, a
spokesman for the railway said.
The clean-up comes at a critical time for the ethanol and
oil industry as regulators review safety regulations for
transporting flammable products after a string of fiery
derailments involving crude oil cargoes.
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Transportation asked the
White House to review a proposal that would set new standards
for tank car design as officials aim to prevent fiery
derailments.
The U.S. ethanol industry has pushed back on the new rules,
saying regulators should distinguish between corn-based biofuel
and crude oil.
All the fires at the derailment have burned out and two cars
have been put back on the rails and removed from the site, but
13 cars and 2 engines - including three cars sitting on the
frozen Mississippi River - were still off the rails, the
spokesman said.
The railway will now work to remove the ethanol from the
derailed cars and then move them from the site, he said.
Some of the biofuel has reached the water, but the company
does not yet have an estimate of the quantity.
"We are closely monitoring the impact at the site as well as
downstream to determine what remediation will be needed," he
said in an email.
It is also coordinating with the Iowa Department of Natural
Resources, U.S. Fish & Wildlife, and the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency to check for ethanol in the water.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason. Editing by Andre Grenon)