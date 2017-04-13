PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 The University of California at Berkeley and University of Vienna in Austria have appealed a ruling allowing a research center affiliated with MIT and Harvard to keep valuable patents on a revolutionary gene-editing technology known as CRISPR.
The patent rights could be worth billions of dollars as the technology could revolutionize treatment of genetic diseases, crop engineering and other areas.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board in Alexandria, Virginia, in February ruled in favor of Broad Institute, a biological and genomic research center affiliated with MIT and Harvard, that they invented the technology first.
In the appeal, Berkeley and the University of Vienna are seeking a review and reversal of the February decision, which they say did not determine which inventors actually invented the use of the technology in certain cells. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.