June 22 The U.S. IPO market is unlikely to pick up pace this year after witnessing its slowest start since 2009 as stubbornly low valuations and easy availability of private capital eat into the risk appetite of investors. Many IPO investors got burnt in 2015 after the stock market rout decimated their gains. And there has been little to assuage market concerns, given that the first quarter of 2016 was the slowest start to the year since the 2007-08 financial crisis. Here's a comparison of the top ten IPOs of 2015 with the top ten IPOs of 2016 so far. Company Name Offer Price (in $) Stock performance to date Proceeds Top 10 IPOs of 2016 MGM Growth Properties LLC 21.00 26 percent $1.21 billion US Foods Holding Corp 23.00 3.9 percent $1.18 billion Red Rock Resorts Inc 19.50 17.1 percent $575.5 million Cotiviti Holdings Inc 19.00 0.5 percent $237.5 million SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc 21.00 47 percent $210 million American Renal Associates Holdings Inc 22.00 23 percent $189.8 million BATS Global Markets Inc 19.00 41 percent $290.6 million GMS Inc 21.00 5.3 percent $147 million Intellia Therapeutics Inc 18.00 46.4 percent $124.2 million SecureWorks Corp 14.00 1 percent $112 million Top 10 IPOs of 2015 First Data Corp 16.00 -23 percent $2.82 billion Tallgrass Energy GP LP 29.00 -22 percent $1.38 billion Columbia Pipeline Partners LP 23.00 11 percent $1.24 billion Univar Inc 22.00 -17 percent $885.5 million Fitbit Inc 20.00 -32.5 percent $841.2 million Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc 20.00 24.4 percent $778.1 million TransUnion 22.50 47.4 percent $764.5 million EQT GP Holdings LP 27.00 -14 percent $714.2 million Inovalon Holdings Inc 27.00 -33 percent $684.9 million TerraForm Global Inc 15.00 -40 percent $675 million (Compiled by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)