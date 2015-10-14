Oct 14 This year's largest initial public offering was priced at a discount, while the second's biggest was postponed, as payment processor First Data Corp and supermarket operator Albertsons Companies Inc faced a choppy market.

Despite other companies, such as luxury department store Neiman Marcus Group Inc, delaying their listing, First Data and Albertsons had planned to press ahead with plans to price their IPOs on Wednesday. Investors have been giving most IPOs a cold reception since the stock market plunged in August.

First Data, controlled by private equity firm KKR & Co LP , was hoping to raise as much as $3.7 billion. It raised $2.56 billion by selling 160 million shares at $16 per share, below its previously indicated $18 to $20 per share range. This gives the company a market capitalization of $14 billion and a value of $35 billion when debt is included.

Albertsons, backed by buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management LP, decided to delay the pricing of its IPO. It was hoping to raise as much as $2 billion, but a disappointing Wal- Mart Stores Inc outlook on Wednesday weighed on investor sentiment and drove Albertsons peer Kroger Co's shares down 3 percent on the day.

Albertsons will now attempt to price its IPO tomorrow, though it is ready to delay the offering further if the market sentiment continues to be negative, according to people familiar with the deliberations who would only discuss them on the condition of anonymity.

Next week, Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari has scheduled to price its IPO in the United States in a range of between $48 and $52 per share, which could value the company at up to $9.8 billion. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)