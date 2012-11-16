Nov 15 U.S. authorities announced charges
Thursday against an Iranian national accused of scheming to
illegally export aircraft parts from the United States to Iran.
A federal grand jury in Manhattan returned an indictment
Wednesday against Alireza Moazami Goudarzi, 28, for plotting to
buy and export military-grade aircraft parts.
Authorities said Goudarzi emailed an unnamed U.S. supplier
in October 2010 about buying civilian aircraft parts to ship to
Iran. The supplier then contacted the government, the Manhattan
U.S. Attorney's Office said.
An undercover law enforcement agent posing as an aircraft
parts supplier soon after began communicating with Goudarzi
about his interest in buying rotor blades for an attack
helicopter and for a jet engine, the indictment said.
The indictment charges Goudarzi with conspiracy to violate
the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and Arms Export
Control Act, as well as money laundering. The charges carry a
combined maximum sentence of 105 years in prison.
Goudarzi is currently in Malaysian custody pending
extradition proceedings following his arrest there Oct. 24.