Feb 25 A former engineer for Pratt & Whitney and
other defense contractors pleaded guilty on Wednesday to trying
to export sensitive information about U.S. military jets to his
native Iran, where he hoped to find a job, the U.S. Department
of Justice said.
Mozaffar Khazaee, 60, admitted to violating the federal Arms
Export Control Act, after being accused of trying between 2009
and 2013 to send stolen materials that related to engines used
in the U.S. Air Force's F35 Joint Strike Fighter program and the
F-22 Raptor program.
Khazaee, a dual U.S. and Iranian citizen, entered his plea
before U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant in Hartford,
Connecticut. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his
sentencing, which is scheduled for May 20.
"The illegal export of our military technology compromises
U.S. national security and reduces the advantages our armed
forces currently possess," U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly in
Connecticut said.
"We will aggressively investigate and hold accountable those
who attempt to steal trade secrets and sensitive military
technology from U.S. industries, whether for their own personal
gain or for the benefit of foreign actors," she added.
Lawyers for Khazaee did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
In court papers, Khazaee said he had worked for General
Electric Co and Rolls-Royce before moving in 2010
to Connecticut, where he became a structural analyst for Pratt &
Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Inc. Khazaee said
he was laid off from Pratt & Whitney in 2013.
The defendant was arrested on Jan. 9, 2014, at Newark
Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after arriving from
Indianapolis, and intending to go to Tehran, the Justice
Department said.
Khazaee's luggage included some sensitive materials relating
to military jet engines, the department said.
The case is U.S. v. Khazaee, U.S. District Court, District
of Connecticut, NO. 14-cr-00009.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)