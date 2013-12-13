(Rewrites throughout with details from lawyer and White House
spokesman's comment)
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Dec 13 An American with links to the
Central Intelligence Agency was investigating suspicions that
Iranian government officials were diverting petroleum funds and
laundering them through Canada when he went missing in Iran in
2007, a lawyer for his family said on Friday.
Robert Levinson, a private detective and former FBI agent,
was investigating allegations of corruption by well-connected
people in Iran, lawyer David McGee told Reuters.
McGee, who has been looking into Levinson's disappearance
for six years, said the missing American's inquiry involved
trying to trace money laundered through Iranian exiles living in
Toronto. He did not provide further details of the
investigation.
Reuters could not immediately verify McGee's assertions. It
was not clear whether Levinson was working for the CIA or a
private client at the time of his disappearance.
The Associated Press and The Washington Post reported on
Thursday that Levinson was not a private citizen on a business
trip to Iran in 2007 as the U.S. government often said but was
in fact working for a rogue CIA operation when he disappeared.
Current and former U.S. officials acknowledged to Reuters on
Friday that Levinson had a relationship with the CIA as a source
at the time he visited Kish Island, a resort in the Gulf, and
disappeared.
His arrangement with the CIA's intelligence division, which
is not authorized to handle informants, went against the
agency's protocol, U.S. officials said.
McGee acknowledged details of Levinson's visit to Iran after
the publication of the Associated Press and Washington Post
articles.
Iran has said it does not know where Levinson is. A video
released in 2011 showing him pleading for help. He did not say
who was holding him or where.
McGee said that disclosing further details of what Levinson
was doing in Iran when he went missing could increase the risk
for him, assuming he is still alive.
"There are benefits and there are risks," he said. "The
negative is additional risk to Bob. The positive is that the
family can step up pressure on the United States government" to
redouble efforts to find Levinson, McGee said.
Levinson's family believe that the U.S. government has "not
acted to its full capacities" in trying to free him, McGee said.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Levinson "was not a
U.S. government employee when he made that trip" to Iran.
People familiar with Levinson's activities said he went to
Kish Island to meet with Daoud Salahuddin, a fugitive American
also known as David Belfield, who had fled there in 1980. It was
not clear whether the attempt to meet Salahuddin related to
Levinson's money-laundering investigation.
Salahuddin was charged with murder in the shooting death of
a former spokesman for the Shah-era Iranian Embassy at his
suburban Washington home during the hostage-taking of American
diplomats in Tehran. Salahuddin spent the following decades
pursuing activities ranging from English teaching to fighting
with militants in Afghanistan.
(Editing by Alistair Bell, Ross Colvin and Grant McCool)