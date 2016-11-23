By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 22 A dual citizen of Iran and the
United States was found guilty on Tuesday on charges that he
tried to help acquire surface-to-air missiles and aircraft
components for the government of Iran in violation of U.S.
sanctions.
Reza Olangian, 56, was convicted by a federal jury in
Manhattan on all four counts he faced, including conspiring to
acquire and transfer anti-aircraft missiles, prosecutors said.
Olangian faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 25
years and a maximum of life. He is scheduled to be sentenced on
March 13.
Lee Ginsberg, Olangian's lawyer, said the verdict "was very
disappointing and we do plan to appeal."
Olangian, who became a U.S. citizen in 1999, was arrested in
Estonia in October 2012 and subsequently extradited to the
United States following a sting operation orchestrated by the
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Prosecutors said that in 2012, Olangian met in Ukraine with
a DEA informant posing as a Russian weapons broker to arrange
for the purchase of surface-to-air missiles and various military
aircraft components.
In recorded conversations and emails, Olangian described his
plans to acquire the missiles and parts and smuggle them into
Iran, for whose government he was purchasing them, from
Afghanistan or from another neighboring country, prosecutors
said.
Prosecutors said Olangian negotiated a deal involving 10
missiles and dozens of aircraft parts, and during a video
conference with the informant, stated that he ultimately wanted
to acquire at least 200 missiles.
The deal followed a failed effort by Olangian in 2007 to
obtain about 100 missiles for Iran, prosecutors said. His goal
throughout, they said, was to make a substantial profit selling
the weapons.
At trial, Ginsberg described Olangian as having been active
in protests against the Iranian government during his U.S.
college studies and said he had moved back to Iran when it
appeared the country might become more democratic.
But after the election of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as president
in 2005, Olangian began engaging with people involved with
selling weapons to get Iran to agree to buy them and expose the
government "for what they were all about," Ginsberg said.
"It was his desire to get the Iranian government on the hook
on a contract, on a piece of paper, that would definitely show
what they were trying to do," Ginsberg said in his opening
statement.
