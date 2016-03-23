By Dustin Volz and Nate Raymond
| WASHINGTON, March 23
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Obama administration is
expected to blame Iranian hackers as soon as Thursday for a
coordinated campaign of cyber attacks in 2012 and 2013 on a
suburban New York City dam and several other targets, sources
familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
In one of the largest foreign cyber attack cases since 2014
when the United States charged five Chinese military hackers,
the U.S. Justice Department has prepared an indictment against
about a half-dozen Iranians, said four sources, who spoke on
condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The charges, related to unlawful access to computers and
other alleged crimes, were expected to be announced publicly by
U.S. officials as soon as Thursday morning at a news conference
in Washington, the sources said.
The indictment was expected to directly link the hacking
campaign to the Iranian government, one source said.
Though the breach of back-office computer systems at the
Bowman Avenue Dam in Rye Brook, New York has been reported, it
was only part of a hacking campaign that was broader than
previously known, as the indictment will show, the sources said.
In the intrusion of the dam computers, the hackers did not
gain operational control of the floodgates, and investigators
believe they were attempting to test their capabilities.
The dam breach coincided roughly with attacks on U.S.
financial institutions. Cyber security experts have said these,
too, were perpetrated by Iranian hackers against Capital One
, PNC Financial Services and SunTrust Bank
. Prosecutors were considering including those breaches
in the indictment, sources said.
The hackers who were expected to be named in the indictment
all reside in Iran, one source said.
The Justice Department declined to comment.
The indictment would be the Obama administration's latest
step to confront foreign cyber attacks on the United States.
President Barack Obama accused and publicly condemned North
Korea over a 2014 hack on Sony Pictures and vowed to "respond
proportionally." No details were made public of any retaliation.
James Lewis, a cyber security expert with the Center for
Strategic and International Studies think tank, said, "We need
to make clear that there will be consequences for cyber-attacks
and that the Wild West days are coming to an end."
Two weeks ago, it was widely reported that U.S. prosecutors
were preparing an indictment against Iranian hackers related
solely to the dam attack.
The broader indictment would come at a time of reduced
tensions between the United States and Iran after a landmark
2015 nuclear deal. At the same time, the Obama administration
has shown a willingness to confront Tehran for bad behavior.
Charging the Iranian hackers would be the highest-profile
move of its type by the Obama administration since the Justice
Department in 2014 accused five members of China's People's
Liberation Army with hacking several Pennsylvania-based
companies in an alleged effort to steal trade secrets.
