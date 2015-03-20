WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Friday called on Iran's government to immediately release
three detained Americans - Saeed Abedini, Amir Hekmati and
Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian - and to help find Robert
Levinson, an American who disappeared in Iran eight years ago,
the White House said.
Obama made the statement in conjunction with Nowruz, the
Iranian New Year. "Today, as families across the world gather to
mark this holiday, we remember those American families who are
enduring painful separations from their loved ones who are
imprisoned or went missing in Iran," he said in a statement.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)