(Adds background about the detained and missing Americans)
WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Friday called on Iran's government to immediately release
three detained Americans - Saeed Abedini, Amir Hekmati and
Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian - and to help find Robert
Levinson, an American who disappeared in Iran eight years ago,
the White House said.
Obama made the statement in conjunction with Nowruz, the
Iranian New Year. "Today, as families across the world gather to
mark this holiday, we remember those American families who are
enduring painful separations from their loved ones who are
imprisoned or went missing in Iran," he said in a statement.
Washington and Tehran severed relations after Iran's 1979
Islamic Revolution. The United States and other world powers are
currently engaged in sensitive negotiations with Iran aimed at
curbing its nuclear program in exchange for easing economic
sanctions.
Abedini, an Iranian-American Christian pastor from Boise,
Idaho, was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2013 by an
Iranian court for undermining Iran's national security by
setting up home-based Christian churches in Iran from 2000 to
2005.
"He must be returned to his wife and two young children, who
needlessly continue to grow up without their father," Obama
said.
Hekmati, a former U.S. Marine from Flint, Michigan, was
arrested in August 2011 while visiting his grandmother in
Tehran, and convicted of spying for the U.S. Central
Intelligence Agency, a charge his relatives and the U.S.
government deny.
"His family, including his father who is gravely ill, has
borne the pain of Amir's absence for far too long," Obama said.
Rezaian of Marin County, California, an Iranian-American
dual citizen and the Washington Post's bureau chief in Tehran,
has been detained for nearly eight months on what Obama called
"vague charges."
"It is especially painful that on a holiday centered on
ridding one's self of the difficulties of the past year, Jason's
mother and family will continue to carry the heavy burden of
concern regarding Jason's health and well-being into the new
year," Obama said.
Robert Levinson, a private detective and ex-FBI agent,
Levinson disappeared in 2007 from Kish Island, an Iranian resort
in the Gulf. Current and former U.S. officials have acknowledged
that Levinson was a source for the CIA when he disappeared.
"His family has now endured the hardship of his
disappearance for over eight years," Obama said.
The United States has offered $5 million for help in finding
Levinson.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)