WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. State Department said on Monday it has no official confirmation of charges being filed in Iran against detained Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian.

State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said it would be "patently absurd" if reports of espionage charges against Rezaian are true. Rezaian, the Post's bureau chief in Tehran, was detained last year in Iran.

