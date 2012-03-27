Devon Energy posts Q4 profit vs. year-ago loss
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.
WASHINGTON, March 27 The United States is working with Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers to ensure their production is expanded to help mitigate any disruptions caused by Western sanctions on Iran, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Tuesday.
"The best thing we can do is work with major oil producers to make sure their supply is expanded to meet not just the growing demand from growth but to offset any disruptions," Geithner told a congressional panel.
Saudi Arabia has said it will fill any oil supply gap created by the loss of Iranian oil. (Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, Feb 14 Nigeria declared an air pollution emergency in a major southern city on Tuesday and closed an asphalt plant there after residents complained about the fumes from its furnaces, in a country plagued by corruption and poor governance.
BRASILIA, Feb 14 A Brazil Supreme Court justice rejected an injunction that sought to remove President Michel Temer's minister in charge of infrastructure investment, Wellington Moreira Franco, who has been named in a corruption investigation.