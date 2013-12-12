(Adds Republican lawmakers' quotes, Treasury action)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Dec 12 President Barack Obama's
campaign for Congress to hold off on new sanctions over Iran's
nuclear program won a key endorsement on Thursday when the
chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee rejected
tightening measures against Iran now.
Senator Tim Johnson, a Democrat, said he agrees with the
Obama administration that such legislation could disrupt
delicate negotiations seeking to curb Iran's nuclear program.
The Banking Committee oversees sanctions legislation in the
Senate.
"We should not do anything counterproductive that might
shatter Western unity on this issue," Johnson said at a hearing.
"We should make sure that if the talks fail, it was Iran
that caused their failure. We should not give Iran, the P5+1
countries or other nations a pretext to lay responsibility for
their collapse on us," he said.
Iran's foreign minister also has said a new sanctions law
would kill the interim agreement reached in Geneva on Nov. 24.
In that agreement, Tehran agreed to limit uranium enrichment in
return for an easing of international sanctions.
The administration's push to hold off on sanctions gained
further momentum when other senators - including senior
Republicans - said they did not expect action now.
"I realized we're sort of going through a rope-a-dope here
in the Senate and that we're not actually going to do anything,"
said Senator Bob Corker, the top Republican on the Foreign
Relations Committee and a member of the Banking panel.
Underscoring the administration's insistence that it is not
backing down on Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department announced
shortly before the Banking Committee hearing that it had
blacklisted several companies and individuals for supporting
Iran's nuclear program.
TALKS CONTINUE
The P5+1 powers who negotiated the interim deal on Iran's
nuclear program - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and
the United States - are continuing negotiations with a goal of
reaching a comprehensive final deal in six months.
Johnson also said he and Senator Mike Crapo, the top
Republican on the Banking panel, had crafted a new sanctions
bill, not to pass now, but to be put into effect if Iran does
not comply with the Geneva agreement or negotiations collapse.
"I am holding back ... simply because of the
administration's request," Crapo told reporters after the
hearing.
Crapo said he believed in strong sanctions but had not
decided how he would vote if a group of more hawkish senators
led by Democrat Robert Menendez and Republican Mark Kirk pursued
a plan to introduce sanctions legislation without going through
the Banking Committee.
Menendez said at the banking hearing that he remained deeply
skeptical about Iran and said the Senate might need to pass a
resolution spelling out what it sees as terms of an acceptable
final agreement with Iran.
The Obama administration is eager to remind companies hoping
for an opening to do business with Iran that sanctions that have
crippled the country's economy remain in place.
"We are very actively dissuading international oil companies
and others who think that now may be a time to test the waters
in Iran," David Cohen, undersecretary for terrorism and
financial intelligence for the Treasury Department, said at the
hearing.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew met recently with more than 100
bank chief executives and other business leaders to give that
message, he said.
