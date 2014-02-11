WASHINGTON Feb 11 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday said the United States will come down like a "ton of
bricks" on businesses that violate sanctions against Iran.
Obama, speaking at a joint news conference at the White
House with French President Francois Hollande, said France and
other allies were committed to enforcing existing sanctions
against Iran to dissuade it from furthering its nuclear program.
As part of that, he cited recent U.S. actions against companies
and individuals that violated sanctions by doing business with
Iran.
"They do so on their own peril right now because we will
come down on them like a ton of bricks with the sanctions we
control," he said.
(Reporting by Bill Trott; Editing by Sandra Maler)