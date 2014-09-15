PARIS, Sept 15 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry refused be drawn into a "back and forth" with Iran on
Monday following Tehran's assertion that it had rebuffed a U.S.
request to coordinate a response to the Islamic State jihadist
group.
"I'm not going to get into a back and forth. I don't want to
do that. I don't think that is constructive, frankly," Kerry
told reporters at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Paris after
an international conference on Iraq attended by 26 countries.
Kerry was speaking after Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei, said Tehran had vetoed a U.S. invitation to
cooperate in fighting Islamic State. "The American ambassador in
Iraq asked our ambassador (in Iraq) for a session to discuss
coordinating a fight against Daesh (Islamic State)," said
Khamenei, in quotes carried on state news agency IRNA.
Asked if that news was false, Kerry replied, "I have no idea
of what inter-operation they drew from any discussion that may
or may not have taken place. We are not coordinating with Iran.
Period."
He said he was "hopeful" Tehran and Washington could find
common ground in the next round of nuclear peace talks, which
begin on Thursday. "I don't express levels of optimism on it.
I'm hopeful that it will be possible to find a way to reach an
agreement that is important to the world but there is some very
difficult issues," he said.
"There still needs to be some movement on them. And I hope
Iran will do everything in its power to be creative and
thoughtful and helpful in the process and that's what we both
need to be," he said.
Earlier on Monday, world powers backed military measures on
Monday to help defeat Islamic State fighters in Iraq, boosting
Washington's efforts to set up a coalition, but made no mention
of the tougher diplomatic challenge next door in Syria.
(Reporting by Jason Szep; Editing by Doina Chiacu)