By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 11 Nineteen people and companies
in Europe and Asia acted as middlemen for Iranian airline Mahan
Air, helping it procure supplies from the United States in
violation of U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Commerce Department said
on Wednesday.
The regulatory notice from the department posted online
provided further insight into the operations of Mahan Air, a
commercial airline that the United States has accused of
providing funds and transport for Iran's elite forces and flying
weapons to Syria.
The notice charged that the middlemen "engaged in the
development and operation of an illicit aviation procurement
network designed to evade the U.S. government's sanctions
against Iran."
A majority of the companies and people are based in Turkey,
and others are in Armenia, Greece, Iran, Thailand and the United
Arab Emirates. They included Greece's Aeolian Airlines and
Armenia's Vertir Airlines, both small charter firms.
The Commerce Department added the firms to its "Entity
List," which largely prohibits them from buying restricted items
from the United States, such as aircraft engines or spare parts.
Under a longstanding U.S. trade embargo, U.S. companies are
not allowed to sell goods to Iran without special permission
from the government.
Mahan is one of only four Iranian airlines that has passed
international safety audits, despite being blocked from legally
buying U.S. spare parts.
The United States has strict restrictions on exports to Iran
in part due to concerns the goods could also be used for
military purposes or to support Tehran's nuclear program. The
West suspects Iran's nuclear activities are aimed at producing
nuclear bombs, a charge Tehran denies.
Commerce first blacklisted Mahan Air in 2008, after it found
the company imported three Boeing Co 747 jumbo jets into
Iran without U.S. authorization. Britain's Balli Group Plc later
paid $2 million in criminal fines and $15 million in civil fines
tied to the same charges.
Mahan Air later continued to violate U.S. export laws,
trying to find ways to obtain aircraft, engines and computer
motherboards from the United States, according to previous
Commerce notices. The Treasury Department has also accused Mahan
Air of ferrying troops, equipment and weapons to support the
government of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's civil war.
Under an interim deal reached between six world powers and
Iran last month to ease a decade-long standoff over Tehran's
nuclear program, Iran will be allowed limited purchases of
aircraft parts and repairs, meant to help restore old aircraft
that have faced a raft of safety issues.