WASHINGTON Feb 4 The U.S. military announced on
Monday an anti-mine exercise in "the Middle East's international
waterways" in May with more than 20 nations participating, the
latest show of global will to keep waterways open as tensions
with Iran simmer.
The drill was characterized as defensive and a follow-up to
the IMCMEX 12 exercise held last September, focused on keeping
oil shipping lanes open by clearing mines that potentially Iran,
or even guerrilla groups, might deploy to disrupt tanker
traffic.
"This year's effort will reaffirm the ongoing, global
cooperation that this mission enjoys with the international
community's strong support for free trade," General James
Mattie, commander of the U.S. military's Central Command, said
in a statement.
U.S. officials have in the past sought to play down any link
between the drills and ongoing tensions with Iran, which is
pushing forward with a nuclear program the West fears is aimed
at giving it the capability to build an atomic bomb. Tehran says
the program is peaceful.
But the anti-mine exercises are widely seen as a clear show
of determination by a broad coalition of states to counter any
attempt Iran might make to disrupt Gulf shipping in response to
an Israeli or U.S. strike on its nuclear facilities - a form of
retaliation Iran has repeatedly threatened.
Central Command said the drill in May, IMCMEX 13, would
focus on mine countermeasures, as well as maritime security
operations and protecting maritime infrastructure. It did not
provide further details.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Todd Eastham)