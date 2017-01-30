WASHINGTON Jan 30 Iran carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday which exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the test launch was carried out from a site near Semnan. The official added that the last time this type of missile was test launched was in July 2016. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chris Reese)