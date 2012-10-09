WASHINGTON Oct 9 A reduction in natural gas
exports from Iran would not have a significant impact on world
energy markets, but could affect Turkey and part of Azerbaijan,
according to a U.S. report due to be released on Tuesday.
The report is designed to be used by the U.S. administration
as it considers whether to broaden sanctions on Iran over its
disputed nuclear program to include sales of natural gas.
"The disruption of Iranian natural gas exports would not be
expected to have a significant effect on global natural gas
markets, which differ significantly from oil markets due to the
inflexible and expensive infrastructure for international
trade," the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.
The report, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, was
required by the latest U.S. sanctions law against Iran which was
signed in August.