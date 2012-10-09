WASHINGTON Oct 9 A reduction in natural gas exports from Iran would not have a significant impact on world energy markets, but could affect Turkey and part of Azerbaijan, according to a U.S. report due to be released on Tuesday.

The report is designed to be used by the U.S. administration as it considers whether to broaden sanctions on Iran over its disputed nuclear program to include sales of natural gas.

"The disruption of Iranian natural gas exports would not be expected to have a significant effect on global natural gas markets, which differ significantly from oil markets due to the inflexible and expensive infrastructure for international trade," the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

The report, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, was required by the latest U.S. sanctions law against Iran which was signed in August.