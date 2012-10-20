WASHINGTON Oct 20 The White House on Saturday
denied a report in the New York Times that said the Obama
administration had agreed to one-on-one talks with Iran on its
nuclear program.
National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor said in a
statement the United States would continue to work with fellow
permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to resolve the
issue.
"It's not true that the United States and Iran have agreed
to one-on-one talks or any meeting after the American
elections," the statement said.
"We continue to work with the P-5 (five permanent members of
the U.N. Security Council) on a diplomatic solution and have
said from the outset that we would be prepared to meet
bilaterally."