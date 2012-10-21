(White House issues corrected statement to show diplomatic
effort includes Germany)
WASHINGTON Oct 20 The White House on Saturday
denied a report in the New York Times that said the Obama
administration had agreed to one-on-one talks with Iran on its
nuclear program.
National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor said in a
statement the United States would continue to work with fellow
permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and Germany to
resolve the issue.
"It's not true that the United States and Iran have agreed
to one-on-one talks or any meeting after the American
elections," the statement said.
"We continue to work with the P5+1 (five permanent members
of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany) on a diplomatic
solution and have said from the outset that we would be prepared
to meet bilaterally."
(Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Bill Trott)