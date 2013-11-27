(Adds pollster's quote, political analysis, paragraphs 11,
16-20)
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON Nov 26 Americans back a newly
brokered nuclear deal with Iran by a 2-to-1 margin and are very
wary of the United States resorting to military action against
Tehran even if the historic diplomatic effort falls through, a
Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday.
The findings were rare good news in the polls for President
Barack Obama, whose approval ratings have dropped in recent
weeks because of the botched rollout of his signature healthcare
reform law.
According to the Reuters/Ipsos survey, 44 percent of
Americans support the interim deal reached between Iran and six
world powers in Geneva last weekend, and 22 percent oppose it.
While indicating little trust among Americans toward Iranian
intentions, the survey also underscored a strong desire to avoid
new U.S. military entanglements after long, costly wars in Iraq
and Afghanistan.
Even if the Iran deal fails, 49 percent want the United
States to then increase sanctions and 31 percent think it should
launch further diplomacy. But only 20 percent want U.S. military
force to be used against Iran.
The survey's results suggest that a U.S. public weary of war
could help bolster Obama's push to keep Congress from approving
new sanctions that would complicate the next round of
negotiations for a final agreement with Iran.
"This absolutely speaks to war fatigue, where the American
appetite for intervention - anywhere - is extremely low," Ipsos
pollster Julia Clark said. "It could provide some support with
Congress for the arguments being made by the administration."
Tehran accepted temporary restrictions on its nuclear
program in exchange for limited relief from tough economic
sanctions under the Geneva deal, which the White House sees as a
"first step" toward ensuring that Iran cannot develop an atomic
bomb.
Obama and his aides are casting the Iran deal as the best
alternative to a new Middle East conflict as they push back
against skeptical lawmakers and close U.S. ally Israel who
accuse Washington of giving up too much for too little.
A number of lawmakers, especially Republicans, have
insisted they will try to enact stiffer new sanctions, which the
Obama administration says would poison the negotiating
atmosphere during the six months allotted to achieve a long-term
accord.
But signs of significant public support for the Iran deal
could give some of Obama's own pro-Israel Democrats, who may
fear being branded as inadequately supportive of the Jewish
state in the 2014 U.S. congressional elections, political cover
to stick with the president.
SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL REMAINS HIGH
Reflecting deep suspicions over Iran's sincerity after more
than three decades of estrangement between the two countries,
the poll shows that 63 percent of Americans believe Tehran's
nuclear program is intended to develop a bomb - although Iran
says the project is only for civilian purposes.
Despite that, 65 percent of those polled agreed that the
United States "should not become involved in any military action
in the Middle East unless America is directly threatened." Only
21 percent disagreed with the statement.
There was every indication, however, that American public
support for Israel remained high despite Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's denunciation of the Iran deal as a "historic
mistake" and new strains in U.S.-Israeli relations.
Fifty percent supported the notion that the United States
"should use its military power to defend Israel against threats
to its security, no matter where they come from." Thirty-one
percent disagreed.
Even as the poll showed a moderately favorable response to
Obama's attempt at rapprochement with Iran, the diplomatic
breakthrough did not appear to have offered any immediate
political boost at home to the embattled president. Foreign
affairs rarely trump domestic matters in terms of presidential
popularity.
"This might have an effect on some of the political
dialogue," Clark said. "But I don't think it's a game-changer
that's going to reverse the tide from the president's current
pretty negative approval ratings."
A separate Reuters/Ipsos tracking poll on Tuesday showed
Obama's approval rating languishing at 38 percent, with 56
percent disapproving of the way he is handling his job. He spent
the past three days on a swing through Western states trying to
recover lost ground over his flawed healthcare rollout.
The final outcome of Obama's Iran engagement strategy
remains uncertain, but success would mean a big legacy-shaping
achievement that might help to polish what is widely perceived
to be a less than stellar foreign policy record.
But if the talks break down and Iran dashes to build an
atomic bomb before the West can stop it, Obama could go into the
history books as the president whose naivete allowed the Islamic
Republic to go nuclear.
The precision of Reuters/Ipsos online polls is measured
using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll - which was
conducted from Sunday through Tuesday with 591 respondents - has
a credibility interval of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
