WASHINGTON Oct 24 The White House will host a meeting of aides to Senate committee leaders on Thursday seeking to press them to hold off on introducing new sanctions on Iran, a Senate aide said.

The White House will press for a delay in action on a sanctions bill that the Senate Banking Committee had been expected to introduce last month. While Congress has sought harsher sanctions on Iran, President Barack Obama's administration wants time to give negotiations including the six nuclear powers over Iran's nuclear program a chance. The nuclear powers will next meet early next month in Geneva.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Vicki Allen)