* China gets exception, doubts linger about Iran purchases
* All 20 of Iran's major buyers get exceptions
* Critics on Capitol Hill say Obama soft on Iran
(Adds quotes from lawmakers, oil analyst)
By Timothy Gardner and Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, June 28 The United States gave China
a six-month reprieve from Iran financial sanctions on Thursday,
avoiding a diplomatic spat with a country whose support it needs
to try to quell violence in Syria and rein in Tehran's nuclear
ambitions.
With Thursday's decision to grant exceptions to China, which
buys up to a fifth of Iran's oil exports, and Singapore, which
buys Iranian fuel oil, the Obama administration has now spared
all 20 of Iran's major oil buyers from its unilateral sanctions.
The sanctions themselves are designed to pressure Iran to
curb its nuclear program, which the West believes aims to
develop nuclear weapons but which Tehran says is for peaceful
purposes such as generating electricity and medical isotopes.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said both China and
Singapore earned the reprieve by cutting imports of Iranian
crude and argued the reductions by all 20 countries showed that
Iran was paying a high price for its nuclear program.
"Their cumulative actions are a clear demonstration to
Iran's government that Iran's continued violation of its
international nuclear obligations carries an enormous economic
cost," Clinton said in a release.
Earlier this month the administration granted exceptions to
India and six other economies. Japan and 10 European Union
countries got exceptions in March.
The sanctions seek to pressure Iran by choking off its oil
revenues, the life blood of the Iranian economy.
Iran's exports have already fallen about 1 million barrels
per day, worth about $630 million a week, on the threat of U.S.
and EU sanctions. But the impact on oil markets has been muted
by a surge in production from the world's largest exporter,
Saudi Arabia, and signs of economic troubles in Europe and
China.
Geng Shuang, a spokesman at China's embassy in Washington,
said his country "will continue working with parties concerned
to find a peaceful solution of the issue through dialogue and
negotiation."
SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS
Under the law President Barack Obama signed late last year,
the administration can cut foreign banks from access to the U.S.
financial system if they perform oil transactions with Iran's
central bank. The law also allows Obama to grant 180-day
exceptions to any country that has "significantly reduced"
purchases of Iranian oil.
The administration has not specified the levels each country
must cut, but officials have said Japan had trimmed imports by
about 15 to 22 percent.
China's imports from Iran fell about 25 percent in the first
months of the year on an unrelated pricing dispute with Tehran.
The imports bounced back in May and are expected to do the same
in June and July. With the rebound, the administration risks
criticism from sanctions supporters on Capitol Hill.
ACTIONS LOUDER THAN WORDS
"The Administration likes to pat itself on the back for
supposedly being strong on Iran sanctions," said Republican
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs
Committee.
"But actions speak louder than words, and today the
Administration has granted a free pass to Iran's biggest
enabler, China," she said.
The administration, however, is probably "prepared to take
that risk because it would want to avoid a major diplomatic spat
with Beijing" over the sanctions, said Mark Dubowitz, the head
of the non-profit group Foundation for Defense of Democracies,
which advocates tough sanctions on Iran.
Tension over sanctions had driven oil prices higher early
this year, but the impact has faded.
"The oil market has already priced this in as the assumption
was that China would be able to continue trading with Iran
regardless," said Societe Generale's global head of oil
research, Michael Wittner.
Some Iranian ships have turned off tracking devices,
according to oil market sources, leaving open the question of
whether China and other countries are importing crude that has
gone undetected.
"I think we basically witnessed a game of chicken between the
U.S. and China and the Obama administration flinched first," a
Senate Republican aide said, speaking on background.
To renew its exception six months from now China will have
to prove without doubt it has cut purchases from Iran, said
Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, who helped craft the
sanctions law. "We will expect to see additional significant
reductions by China and other nations."
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton and David Sheppard in
New York; Editing by Sandra Maler, Leslie Gevirtz, Sofina
Mirza-Reid and Bob Burgdorfer)