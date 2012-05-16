(Adds background, details about revisions)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON May 16 Senate Democratic Leader
Harry Reid will ask the U.S. Senate to approve a new package of
oil and economic sanctions on Thursday aimed at pressuring Iran
to abandon its nuclear program, a Democratic leadership aide
told Reuters.
The politically popular sanctions are focused on foreign
banks that handle transactions for Iran's national oil and
tanker companies, and include measures to close loopholes in
existing sanctions.
Iran has insisted its nuclear program is for civilian
purposes.
The sanctions build on penalties signed into law by
President Barack Obama in December that have made it difficult
for Tehran, the world's third-largest petroleum exporter, to
sell its oil, in a bid to cut the flow of revenues suspected of
supporting the nuclear program.
The move comes ahead of negotiations next week in Baghdad
between Iran and world powers concerned about Tehran's nuclear
program.
The bill was revised from a version passed in February by
the Senate Banking Committee, the aide said, noting the revised
bill has received strong support from the American Israel Public
Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a powerful pro-Israel lobby group.
Reid brought the bill before the Senate in March for a
"unanimous consent" voice vote, but that failed because some
Republican senators had sought amendments, such as sanctions on
companies that insure trade with Iran.
The revised bill includes sanctions on companies supplying
telecommunications equipment used to monitor dissidents, the
aide said, and adds non-binding language urging the Obama
administration to sanction insurers of oil shipments, the aide
said.
"AIPAC has signed off on this and is strongly supporting it
and is urging Republicans to do the same," the aide said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Philip Barbara)