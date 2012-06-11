WASHINGTON, June 11 The United States will
exempt India, South Korea and five other countries from
financial sanctions because they have significantly cut
purchases of Iranian oil, two congressional aides told Reuters
on Monday.
One aide said Turkey, South Africa, Taiwan, Malaysia, and
Sri Lanka would also be exempted from the sanctions.
The Obama administration is expected to announce the
decision later on Monday. It means banks in the countries will
be given a reprieve from the threat of being cut off from the
U.S. financial system under new sanctions designed to pressure
Iran over its nuclear program.
