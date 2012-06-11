* China, Singapore excluded from waivers
* Sanctions targeting Iran nuclear program may start June 28
* Iran has lost $10 bln in oil sales - U.S. senator
(Adds comments from China embassy, Senator Menendez)
By Timothy Gardner and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, June 11 The United States extended
exemptions from its tough, new sanctions on Iran's oil trade to
seven more economies on Mo nday, leaving China the last remaining
major importer exposed to possible penalties at the end of the
month.
In the latest sign Washington is working with other
countries to pressure Iran's nuclear program, India, South
Korea, Turkey and four more economies will receive waivers from
financial sanctions in return for significantly cutting
purchases of Iranian oil, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
said.
China, which alone buys as much as a fifth of Iran's crude
exports, and Singapore, where much of the country's fuel oil is
blended, did not receive such waivers, ramping up pressure on
two important U.S. trade partners in Asia.
The sanctions, which the United States may impose starting
o n J une 28, are Washington's most ambitious measures yet to
strangle Iran's nuclear program by cutting funding from its oil
export sales.
The United States and the European Union believe Iran is
trying to build nuclear weapons. Tehran says the program is
strictly for civilian purposes.
Beyond the 27-country EU, which has banned Iranian imports
from July under separate sanctions, other buyers of Iran's crude
have pledged to cut purchases by up to a fifth.
"By reducing Iran's oil sales, we are sending a decisive
message to Iran's leaders: until they take concrete actions to
satisfy the concerns of the international community, they will
continue to face increasing isolation and pressure," Clinton
said in a release.
She is hosting high-level, previously scheduled talks with
ministers from India and South Korea, Iran's second- and
fourth-largest oil buyers, this week in Washington.
Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in
Washington, said his government "opposes unilateral sanctions
imposed by one country on others". He added that China will push
for a diplomatic solution to the Iran nuclear issue through
negotiations.
South Africa, Taiwan, Malaysia and Sri Lanka will also be
exempt from the sanctions, Clinton said. Japan and 10 EU
countries had been granted exceptions in March.
RELIEF
Banks and other institutions in the economies that received
waivers will be given a six-month break from the threat of being
cut off from the U.S. financial system under sanctions signed
late last year by President Barack Obama.
China, Japan, India and South Korea cut imports by about a
fifth from the 1.45 million barrels per day they were buying a
year ago as they prepared for the sanctions to come into effect.
The cuts and threat of sanctions have helped drain Iran's
oil revenues by an estimated $10 billion since the start of the
year, said Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat who helped craft
the measures.
"While I look forward to seeing the actual levels of
reductions made by each country, I presume that they will be on
par with the significant reductions in purchases made by Japan,"
which cut its buying by about 15 percent to 22 percent, he said.
Oil traders had largely expected the exemptions after the
cuts, with Obama seeking to tread a fine line between tightening
the screws on Tehran and triggering a squeeze on global oil
supplies that could tip the U.S. economy back into recession.
"The White House doesn't want to see 1 million barrels per
day (bpd) of Iranian exports cut when oil prices are still
relatively high, but at the same time they want to make sure the
sanctions still have some bite," said Andy Lebow, senior vice
president of energy at Jefferies Bache in New York.
"No one thinks they're going to slap sanctions on China."
The bigger issue for markets will be whether separate
European sanctions blocking access to tanker insurance cause
shipments to grind to a halt from July 1.
CHINA TALKS
Although China did not immediately receive a waiver, it does
not necessarily follow that the United States will impose
sanctions on the country from June 28. A U.S. official said last
week it would take some time for Washington to gather evidence
to support punitive measures against banks that have processed
oil transactions.
It was not immediately clear why the administration did not
grant China an exemption. Backers of tough sanctions on Tehran
believe China has received clandestine cargoes of oil from Iran,
which has disabled tracking devices on some of its shipments.
Senior U.S. officials sidestepped questions about those
issues in a conference call with reporters, but said the
dialogue with China on the issue was constructive.
"We are in discussions with China. It would be premature to
comment further on where those discussions might lead," a senior
official said.
He said the United States continued to outline to China the
requirements of U.S. law "and we are engaged in a good-faith
dialogue to be able to work toward a solution that in our view
addresses the fundamental point here, which is how do we reduce
the volume of purchases of Iranian crude oil".
Bob McNally, head of the Washington-based oil consultancy
Rapidan Group, said Obama may have delayed a decision on China
to avoid criticism he is soft on Beijing ahead of the U.S.
presidential election on Nov. 6.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see China raked over the coals a
little longer before a decision is taken on whether to grant
them a waiver," he said.
Obama is under pressure from Congress, which may pass even
tougher sanctions on Iran.
"If the administration is willing to exempt all of these
countries, who will they make an example out of?" said U.S.
Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican and chairman of
the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton, Paul Eckert and
Andrew Quinn in Washington and David Sheppard in New York;
Editing by Sandra Maler and Dale Hudson)