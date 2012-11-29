Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON Nov 29 The U.S. Senate is set to consider a broader set of economic sanctions on Iran's energy, port, shipping and ship-building sectors as lawmakers look for new ways to try to pressure Tehran from enriching uranium to levels that could be used in weapons, an aide said on Thursday.
The proposed package also seeks to sanction a list of commodities used in the ship-building and nuclear sectors, as well as companies that do business with Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, said the aide.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)