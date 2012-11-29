WASHINGTON Nov 29 The U.S. Senate is set to consider a broader set of economic sanctions on Iran's energy, port, shipping and ship-building sectors as lawmakers look for new ways to try to pressure Tehran from enriching uranium to levels that could be used in weapons, an aide said on Thursday.

The proposed package also seeks to sanction a list of commodities used in the ship-building and nuclear sectors, as well as companies that do business with Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, said the aide.