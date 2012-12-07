* Buyers must hold payments for Iran oil starting Feb 6
* Funds can be used only for permissible bilateral trade
* Provision to shackle Iran's oil revenues-Treasury's Cohen
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 The United States has
aggressively ramped up its use of financial sanctions this year
to pressure Iran to stop pursuing nuclear weapons, but a measure
that takes effect in February could have the most dramatic
impact yet, the Treasury Department's top sanctions official
said on Thursday.
Starting Feb. 6, U.S. law will prevent Iran from
repatriating earnings it gets from its shrinking oil export
trade, a powerful sanction that will "lock up" a substantial
amount of Tehran's funds, said David Cohen, undersecretary for
terrorism and financial intelligence at the U.S. Treasury
Department.
"Iran's oil revenues will largely be shackled within a given
country and only useable to purchase goods from that country,"
Cohen said in a speech to the Foundation for Defense of
Democracies, a group that has advocated for tougher sanctions.
A year ago, the U.S. Congress passed a law requiring buyers
of Iranian oil to make significant cuts to their oil purchases,
or risk being cut off from the U.S. financial system.
The new measure, developed by Senator Robert Menendez, a New
Jersey Democrat, and Mark Kirk, an Illinois Republican, was part
of a second sanctions package passed by Congress in August.
Along with a European Union embargo on Iranian oil, the
sanctions have cut Iran's oil exports by more than 50 percent,
costing Iran up to $5 billion per month, and led to a plunge in
Iran's currency, the rial, Cohen said.
The United States and European Union are hoping the economic
pressure will force Iran to address international concerns about
its nuclear program, which Tehran insists is for peaceful
purposes.
"We are committed to increasing the financial pressure on
Iran as long as necessary, and we will continue to look for
innovative ways to make the Iranian regime bear the financial
costs of its behavior," Cohen said.
LOCKS UP EARNINGS
The United States has so far granted sanctions waivers to
importers for their oil dealings with Iran because the countries
have substantially reduced their purchases.
A new round of the waivers, called "exceptions," are
expected to be announced for India, South Korea, Turkey and
others on Friday.
Starting in February, a foreign bank handling transactions
related to Iranian oil sales must ensure the payments are held
in an account within the importing country, and are used only
for permissible trade between that country and Iran.
If banks transfer Iran's oil earnings beyond their borders,
they will risk losing access to the U.S. banking system, Cohen
explained.
"Virtually all countries that purchase oil from Iran run a
significant trade deficit, meaning the value of their oil
imports from Iran is greater than the value of their exports to
Iran," Cohen said.
"As a result, this provision should lock up a substantial
portion of Iran's earnings in each of these countries," he said,
noting U.S. officials have been meeting with international
buyers to explain the new law.
Japan, which counts on Iranian oil but has slashed its
purchases in compliance with sanctions laws, has expressed
concern about the new provision taking effect in February.
The U.S. Senate agreed to a third package of sanctions last
week that would add similar restrictions on payments for Iran's
natural gas exports, and makes clear that sales or transfers of
precious metals to Iran are not permissible.
It is part of a defense bill that may be finalized by the
Senate and House of Representatives by the end of the year,
after which it would land on President Barack Obama's desk to be
signed into law.