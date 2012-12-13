WASHINGTON Dec 13 The United States stepped up
pressure on Iran on Thursday over its nuclear program, imposing
sanctions on seven companies and five individuals that it said
provided support to the program.
The Treasury Department said the action would bar those
companies and individuals from doing business with U.S. firms or
citizens, and freeze any assets they have in the United States.
Foreign banks that handle transactions for the companies and
individuals could also lose their access to the U.S. banking
system under the U.S. sanctions regime.
"The U.S. will target those involved in Iran's illicit
enrichment activities. The entire world has made it clear that
these activities are unacceptable," Treasury Undersecretary
David Cohen said in a statement.
The United States has said Tehran's nuclear program is aimed
at acquiring atomic weapons, a charge Iran has repeatedly
denied.
The Treasury said the newly announced sanctions were aimed
at targeting the international procurement operations of the
Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the Iran Centrifuge
Technology Company and Iran's uranium enrichment program.
The individuals targeted by the sanctions were Fereidoun
Abbasi-Davani, Seyed Jaber Safdari, Morteza Ahmadali Behzad,
Amir Hossein Rahimyar and Mohammad Reza Rezvanianzadeh.
The companies sanctioned were Pouya Control, Iran Pooya,
Aria Nikan Marine Industry, Faratech, Neda Industrial Group,
Tarh O Palayesh and Towlid Abzar Boreshi Iran.