WASHINGTON, March 4 U.S. Senator Robert Menendez
said on Tuesday he still sees his legislation to impose new
sanctions on Iran as the best way to ensure that Iran does not
develop a nuclear weapon and prevent military action over its
nuclear program.
In a speech to the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, Menendez, the
chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed
deep skepticism about Iran's intentions in current negotiations
with world powers.
"I don't believe we will have sufficient time to effectively
impose new sanctions before Iran could produce a nuclear weapon,
leaving the West with only two options, a nuclear armed Iran or
a military action," Menendez said.
"I believe that we can prevent those being the only two
options by the legislation that we have proposed with Senator
(Mark) Kirk," he said, to loud applause.
Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, and Kirk, an Illinois
Republican, were lead authors of a bill to impose new sanctions
on Iran if international negotiations on a nuclear agreement
falter.
President Barack Obama's administration lobbied hard against
the bill, saying that it would endanger the delicate talks with
Iran. The measure stalled in the Senate and hasn't been brought
to the floor for a vote, but Menendez has said he is prepared to
push for one when the time is right.
"It is clear that only intense, punishing economic pressure
influences Iranian leaders," he said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)