(Corrects first paragraph to remove reference to oil markets
and replace with banks)
* Top Administration official believes Iran is taking notice
* Cohen's comments are latest show of support for sanctions
* Sanction bite has been swift on the oil trade
By Rachelle Younglai and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, April 5 The Obama administration's
man in charge of squeezing Tehran over its nuclear program is
unapologetic for the difficulties faced by banks in their
dealings with Iran since the U.S. tightened sanctions against
the country.
The price of oil has shot up nearly 15 percent since
January, companies that trade with Iran are struggling to get
paid and the biggest Asian countries are scrambling to work
around U.S. sanctions that aim to deprive Tehran of revenue
needed to develop its nuclear program.
David Cohen, undersecretary for terrorism and financial
intelligence at the U.S. Treasury Department, said that pressure
has forced Iran to pay attention to U.S. demands.
"Do we think we have the attention of the leadership on
their end? We have it like never before," Cohen said in an
interview.
Cohen's comments are the latest display of administration
confidence in the measures, d espite obvious signs their bite is
rippling through the marketplace faster than many had expected.
J.P. Morgan warned on Thursday of an acceleration of
Iranian oil cutbacks, predicting Iranian supplies could be
slashed by one million barrels a day in the first of the year.
The White House has not yet stated its position on proposed
new bipartisan Iran sanctions legislation in the United States
that would target Iran's main oil and tanker companies, as well
as tighten up other loopholes.
Mindful of the potential to cause more uncertainty over
supply and push world oil prices higher, some senators are
seeking amendments to the new sanctions package to
assure insurers of allowed oil shipments that they will not be
stung by sanctions. But Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has so
far said he does not want to allow the package to be amended.
NOT A HERMETIC SEAL
U.S. entities have been prohibited from working with Iran
for years. But what Washington and its allies see as signs that
Iran is closer to getting atomic weapons and unleashing a
nuclear arms race in the Middle East have triggered Washington
to increase the heat on the country. Tehran says its nuclear
activities are peaceful.
Over the past three months, Cohen and other top Obama
administration officials convinced Europe to impose similar
sanctions on Iran's main recipient of oil payments, the Central
Bank of Iran. As well, the administration has been twisting arms
trying to get Iran's biggest oil buyers, China, India, Japan and
South Korea, to stop relying on Iranian crude.
The current U.S. sanctions allow President Barack Obama to
block foreign financial firms from U.S. markets if they continue
to deal with Iran's central bank starting June 28. However, if
countries manage to reduce their Iranian oil imports, they can
win exemptions from the U.S. law so that their banks are not
barred from the U.S. financial system.
Despite the looming sanction deadlines, countries and
companies have managed to do some business with Iran -- a
provision that the Obama administration defends.
"I don't think the measure of an effective sanctions program
is that it creates a hermetic seal through which nothing
permeates," said Cohen. "The fact that they are still selling
some oil, I would not chalk that up to a failure of the
sanctions program," he said.
Cohen said the question should be whether Iran was able to
make use of the revenue that it earns from its oil sales rather
than whether it was profiting from crude exports.
"It is increasingly difficult for Iran to make use of, or to
get access to the funds that it is earning from its oil sales,"
he said.
PERMISSIBLE TRADE
Currently the exemptions, which the State Department granted
late last month to Japan and 10 countries in the European Union,
apply only to banks.
Fearing an oil crisis, where supply disruptions spark prices
sharply higher, s ome of the most ardent supporters of Iran
sanctions, who include a number of Republicans and some
Democrats, a re urging the administration to give energy
companies similar relief.
A bipartisan bill introduced last month in the House of
Representatives would extend those exemptions to oil traders,
insurers and re-insurers and others in the energy business. The
legislation would encourage companies not to shy away from deals
that are allowed under U.S. law.
"If the administration did that it would provide more
clarity and more comfort to companies engaged in trade with Iran
that is permissible under U.S. law," said Mark Dubowitz, head of
the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which is well known
for its forceful lobbying on tougher Iran sanctions.
Insurers of oil shipments, some lawmakers say, need
assurance that they will not be stung by sanctions. Already, it
is clear that some contracted shipments of Iranian crude are
faltering because of the concerns over insurance. An EU embargo
on Iranian crude begins on July 1.
A major Chinese shipper insurer will halt cover for tankers
carrying Iranian crude from July, according to Reuters sources,
in a sign the Iran will have trouble selling it oil to its
largest customer.
The House measure is one of many bills that are in limbo in
Congress as Democratic and Republican Senators argue over how to
move forward on broader legislation that would give the U.S.
Treasury more tools to crack down on Iran.
BETTER TO PAY THE PRICE NOW
However, a common theme in Washington is that any price
spike seen now as a result of the sanctions is better than what
would happen to prices if Israel moved to strike Iran or if Iran
obtained a nuclear weapon.
U.S. consumers have felt the heat as average price at pump
has gone to nearly $4 gallon, a new record for this time of the
year.
"You talk about high priced oil now, but if there were loose
nukes in that part of the world it would be a disaster for
American and Western interests," said Dennis Blair, former
director of national intelligence for the Obama administration
until 2010.
"You're not talking $4 a gallon gasoline at that point,
you're talking about the entire supply being disrupted there and
not a heck of a lot that even America's tremendous conventional
military capability could do," he said.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Russell
Blinch, Frances Kerry and Jackie Frank)