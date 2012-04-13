* U.S. lawmakers want to tighten sanctions on Iran
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, April 13 The fate of a new package
of sanctions on Iran proposed by U.S. lawmakers may hinge on
whether Iran and six major world powers can make any progress at
high-level talks this weekend toward resolving a dispute over
Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
There is broad support among Democrats and Republicans in
the U.S. Congress to add more oil- and banking-related sanctions
aimed at pressuring Tehran to abandon its nuclear program.
But the proposed package of sanctions stalled in the
gridlocked U.S Senate in late March, just before lawmakers left
Washington for a two-week break.
Lawmakers, who return to Congress on Monday, will be
watching to see what comes from the talks in Turkey for clues
about where to take the proposed new sanctions.
"Maybe the talks actually increase the pressure when we're
back in session next week," said one Senate aide, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
If the talks accomplish little, there will be renewed
pressure on Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to make a deal to
advance the new sanctions, said a senior Republican
congressional aide.
"If there's a real credible agreement there, then the need
for further sanctions will be diminished. If it collapses, and
is a joke like last time, then certainly the Reid position will
weaken very rapidly," the Republican aide said.
The West accuses Iran of seeking to develop a nuclear
weapons capability. Tehran denies that, saying its program is
intended to produce only electricity and medical isotopes.
Israel, believed to be the only Middle East state with an
atomic arsenal, has hinted at pre-emptive strikes to prevent its
foe from obtaining such arms.
TIGHTENING THE NOOSE
The new proposals come as the Obama administration
implements tough new sanctions passed by Congress last year
targeting Iran's central bank and countries that fail to make
"significant" cuts to oil purchases from Iran.
The new batch of measures seeks to close loopholes, focusing
on foreign banks that handle transactions for Iran's national
oil and tanker companies.
The Senate Banking Committee's version of the bill has
already had an impact. The panel proposed that the Society for
Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, shut
out Iran's central bank and other financial institutions from
the system used to move money between banks around the world.
European regulators ordered Belgium-based SWIFT to
disconnect designated Iranian financial firms from its messaging
system last month, the first time the electronic payment system
had ever expelled banks.
Some lawmakers want to tweak the bill to extend sanctions to
other financial services providers to Iranian banks.
"We wouldn't want to see any backfilling by current or new
messaging companies," a Senate aide said.
Republican Senator Mark Kirk has a package of amendments he
wants to propose, including one that would ban insurers from
covering shipments of Iranian oil except for those importing
nations, such as Japan, that have been granted exemptions by the
U.S. government.
Senators on both sides of the aisle have other proposals
they would like to add to the Banking Committee's package.
"The administration has been willing to meet and discuss
it," a Republican aide said.
But when Reid brought the bill to the floor last month, he
said that to speed its passage he would not allow any
amendments. He sought unanimous consent for the bill, but
Senator Rand Paul formally objected.
"Senator Reid believes that we need to get additional
sanctions in place as soon as possible so we can keep the
pressure on Iran and help stop their nuclear program," a
spokeswoman said on Friday.
"The best way to move forward quickly is to pass this
bipartisan bill through the Senate without amendment."
The Republican aide said there was bipartisan support for
most of the ideas that lawmakers want to add to the package.
"Most of this is negotiable, most of this is not
controversial," the Republican aide said.
"If the Democratic leadership allowed it, it would probably
take a day to negotiate compromise language on all of it, put it
all into a manager's package, which could win unanimous consent
on the floor, and go straight to conference."
The Republican-led House of Representatives passed its
version of the new sanctions package last December.
That bill would ban ships that have recently visited Iranian
ports from entering U.S. ports, a measure that so far is not
part of the Senate bill.
