WASHINGTON, July 12 The Obama administration
said on Thursday that it has identified dozens of entities that
are acting as fronts for Iran's major shipping and tanker
companies, the United States' latest attempt to stop Tehran from
acquiring nuclear weapons.
The U.S. Treasury identified Noor Energy, Petro Suisse,
Petro Energy and Hong Kong Intertrade as front companies for the
National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and other blacklisted
Iranian entities. The U.S. Treasury also identified 58 National
Iranian Tanker Company vessels, as well as the tanker company
and 27 of its affiliates.
Treasury said the identifications would help companies
comply with Western penalties against Iran and undermine its
attempts to use the front companies or renamed vessels to evade
sanctions.
