WASHINGTON, July 12 The Obama administration said on Thursday that it has identified dozens of entities that are acting as fronts for Iran's major shipping and tanker companies, the United States' latest attempt to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The U.S. Treasury identified Noor Energy, Petro Suisse, Petro Energy and Hong Kong Intertrade as front companies for the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and other blacklisted Iranian entities. The U.S. Treasury also identified 58 National Iranian Tanker Company vessels, as well as the tanker company and 27 of its affiliates.

Treasury said the identifications would help companies comply with Western penalties against Iran and undermine its attempts to use the front companies or renamed vessels to evade sanctions.

(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Jackie Frank)