* U.S. identifies 58 National Iranian Tanker Company vessels
* Imposes sanctions on 11 entities, four persons
* Identifies Noor Energy as front for Iran oil company
* Blacklists four individuals, including an Austrian
By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, July 12 The United States ramped up
pressure on Iran's ability to export oil on Thursday,
identifying Tehran's main tanker firm and exposing dozens of its
vessels as government-controlled entities.
In the latest set of measures designed to stop Iran from
acquiring nuclear weapons, the U.S. Treasury identified the
National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), 58 of its vessels and 27
of its affiliates as extensions of the state, which would
undermine Iran's attempts to use renamed, disguised vessels to
evade sanctions, the department said.
The identifications, which also included naming what
Washington said were four front companies for Iran's state oil
enterprise, would help countries and foreign companies comply
with Western penalties against Iran.
An Obama administration official said the measures would
have some impact on Iran's ability to sell oil. "It will make it
that much more difficult for Iran to deceive potential
purchasers about the origin of the oil," the official told
reporters.
U.S. companies and Americans are already prohibited from
doing business with entities controlled by Iran's government.
The National Iranian Tanker Company changed the names and
flags of many of its oil tankers ahead of a European Union ban
on Iranian oil imports. That included swapping Maltese and
Cypriot flags for Tuvalu and Tanzanian ones.
The main part of NITC's oil fleet can carry a maximum of
around 62 million barrels of oil, data from its website show.
The fleet has become significantly more important this month
because new European Union sanctions have cut off access to the
London-based ship insurance market, putting Iran off-limits to
almost every major tanker firm.
The United States has mounted an international campaign
aimed at depriving Iran of oil revenue to pressure it to rein in
its nuclear program, which Tehran maintains is solely for
peaceful purposes.
"We will continue to ratchet up the pressure so long as Iran
refuses to address the international community's well-founded
concerns about its nuclear program," Treasury Undersecretary
David Cohen said in a statement.
The U.S. sanctions have limited Iran's major trading
partners from buying Iranian crude. The European Union banned
Iranian oil imports as well as providing insurance for vessels
carrying Iranian oil from July 1.
Malaysian-based Noor Energy, Petro Suisse, Dubai-based Petro
Energy and Hong Kong Intertrade were identified as being
controlled or acting on behalf of the Iranian government. The
Treasury said they were acting as front companies for the
National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and other blacklisted
Iranian entities.
U.S. lawmakers said Treasury's action was a move in the
right direction but said much more had to be done.
"We must continue to increase pressure on the Iranian regime
until it verifiably abandons its nuclear weapons program," said
Howard Berman, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs
Committee, who has been asking Tuvalu and Tanzania to stop
reflagging Iranian oil tankers.
A senior Senate Republican aide said the administration was
finally playing the game correctly by exposing Iranian fronts
for sanctions evasion and laying the groundwork for new
sanctions legislation that will make any business dealing with
such entities illegal.
Treasury also imposed economic sanctions on 11 entities
including the Ministry of Defense Logistics Export, which
represents Iran at arms trade fairs.
In addition, four individuals including an Austrian who
allegedly provided support to Iran's missile program and an
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps official were blacklisted.
The penalties will bar U.S. companies and Americans from
doing business with them and freeze any assets they may have in
the United States.
