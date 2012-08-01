* Vote comes day after Obama announced fresh Iran sanctions
* Measure still needs Senate vote, Obama signature
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 The U.S. House of
Representatives was expected to pass a new package of sanctions
against Iran on Wednesday that aim to punish banks, insurance
companies and shippers that help Tehran sell its oil.
The bill "seeks to tighten the chokehold on the regime
beyond anything that has been done before," Republican
Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, chair of the House Foreign
Affairs Committee, said during a debate on the bill ahead of the
vote.
It builds on oil trade sanctions signed into law by
President Barack Obama in December that have prompted Japan,
South Korea, India and others to slash their purchases of
Iranian oil. The new legislation was agreed to by senior
lawmakers of both parties in Congress.
"There is more we can do, more that we will do if Iran
doesn't end its nuclear weapons program verifiably and
completely," said Representative Howard Berman, the top Democrat
on the foreign affairs panel.
A vote in the Senate on the House measure was expected to be
held before lawmakers leave at the end of the week for an
extended recess.
The bill was endorsed by the American Israel Public Affairs
Committee, a powerful pro-Israel lobby group, which said the
measure when coupled with existing U.S. sanctions "represents
the strongest set of sanctions to isolate any country in the
world during peacetime."
The bill was opposed by Representatives Ron Paul, a
Republican, and Dennis Kucinich, a Democrat, who said on the
House floor it would push the United States closer to war with
Iran.
If the measure is passed by the House and Senate, Obama
would still need to sign it. White House officials said on
Tuesday they were reviewing the bill.
Obama announced new U.S. sanctions on Tuesday against
foreign banks that help Iran sell its oil, specifically citing
China's Bank of Kunlun and an Iraqi bank.
The sanctions followed criticism from Republican
presidential challenger Mitt Romney that the White House is
failing to act strongly enough to stop Iran's suspected pursuit
of nuclear weapons. Iran says its nuclear program is for
peaceful purposes.
China's Foreign Ministry said the sanctions announced by
Obama would hurt cooperation between China and the United
States.
"The U.S. has invoked domestic law to impose sanctions on a
Chinese financial institution, and this is a serious violation
of international rules that harms Chinese interests," ministry
spokesman Qin Gang said in a statement.
The United States gave China, Iran's top customer for oil, a
six-month reprieve from sanctions in June, saying it had cut its
purchases. That decision sparked criticism in the U.S. Congress.
China's imports had fallen early in the year due to a pricing
dispute, but have since rebounded.
(Additional reporting by Samson Reiny; Editing by Will Dunham)